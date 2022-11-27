Jacoby Brissett goes out with a win, as his Browns shock Tom Brady, Buccaneers

Chubb's short TD was set up when Brissett connected on a 45-yard pass to wide receiver Amari Cooper, who found himself wide open when Bucs cornerback Carlton Davis III slipped and fell near midfield.

Chubb powered through a pile of bodies at the goal line as the Browns (4-7) sent Brissett off with a win. Watson, who was banned 11 games by the NFL for sexual misconduct allegations, will start next week in Houston.

CLEVELAND — Nick Chubb scored on a 3-yard touchdown run with 19 seconds left in overtime and Cleveland rallied Sunday to stun Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 23-17, in Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett’s final start before Deshaun Watson returns from his suspension.

The Browns forced OT on tight end David Njoku's remarkable, one-handed TD catch with 32 seconds left in regulation. Njoku extended his left arm to haul in Brissett's 12-yard scoring strike in the back of the end zone.

Brady threw two touchdown passes, but couldn’t get anything going in the 10-minute overtime as the Bucs (5-6) were unable to keep their momentum going following a bye. Led by All-Pro end Myles Garrett, who had two sacks, the Browns held Tampa Bay without a point on its final seven possessions.

Brady completed 29 of 43 passes for 246 yards and was sacked four times.

Brissett, who began his career as one of Brady’s backups with the Patriots, went 23 of 37 for 210 yards. Chubb finished with 116 yards on 26 carries.

Brady opened the second half completing his first six passes, including a 28-yarder to Mike Evans, who became the first Tampa Bay player to reach 10,000 yards receiving.

The Buccaneers took a 17-10 lead when Brady connected with rookie Ko Kieft on a 5-yard scoring pass. It was the 638th TD pass for Brady, and No. 1 for Kieft, who is listed as the team’s fourth-string tight end.