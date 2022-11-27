No silencing Bill Wilhelm’s impact on high school sports with his induction into Duxbury Hall of Fame

“Bill was all about making sports more fun and memorable for those around him,’’ said Stephen Cass, who delivered Wilhelm’s induction speech.

Wilhelm was among 10 new members inducted into the Duxbury High School Athletic Hall of Fame in a ceremony at the town’s senior center. He entered as a coach and contributor.

Son of the late legendary Duxbury soccer coach Foster Cass and a Duxbury hall of famer, Stephen Cass (class of 1985) vocalized what Wilhelm could not.

Wilhelm, 77, has Parkinson’s disease and his speech is not always clear. For a former broadcaster who for many years reveled in play-by-play of high school football, basketball, and soccer on Marshfield radio station WATD-FM (95.9) — where he served as sports director and longtime host of the station’s Sunday talk show The Sports Exchange — being unable to deliver his own induction speech was, a source of disappointment and frustration.

“Back in the 1970s, Duxbury was probably the only high school in America whose playoff soccer games were broadcast live on the radio” Cass said. “There was Bill, high up in the press box at (BU’s) Nickerson Field, bringing state championships to life on the radio as only he could.”

Bill’s “day job” was selling insurance. It was his connection to the world of sports that nourished his soul.

Born in Pennsylvania coal country and raised in South Jersey, Wilhelm graduated from Kent State University in 1968. From there he played baseball briefly in the independent Global League. Shortly thereafter he moved with his parents to Duxbury, went to work with Connecticut Mutual Insurance in Boston, where he met his future wife, Marcia, in 1969. They married two years later.

In 1974, he was asked by future Duxbury hall of famer Dick McEvoy to assist him coaching the Duxbury boys’ junior varsity soccer team. Right before the season, McEvoy took another job — leaving Wilhelm to coach, a position he kept for the next 37 years, the first 29 under Foster Cass.

“The best 37 years of my life,” said Wilhelm, who, incredibly, won his first 99 games as coach. He finished 506-39-2.

In 1977, Wilhelm kicked off WATD’s first broadcast, calling the Super Bowl between Hull and Ashland from Nickerson Field. WATD announced the establishment of the Bill Wilhelm Award, which will be given annually to the area’s most outstanding high school football player.

In 2015, he and his wife were honored “for their lifetime devotion to Duxbury,” said Stephen Cass, when they were named Grand Marshals of the town’s Fourth of July parade.

“So many of the former JV soccer players, who loved playing for Bill, came up to our car in the parade to say hello to him,” Marcia Wilhelm said. “It was a wonderful tribute, indelibly etched in my brain. We didn’t have kids of our own. Those were our kids.”

Others inducted Saturday:

Hannah Murphy Paparo (2013), Kerri Connolly Costello (2007), Mike George (1989), Don Dellorco (football and girls’ basketball coach), Kevin Gould (2005), Chris Nixon (2006), Matt Lanuto (2003), Alexie Marrocco (2005), Debbie Brooks (athletic director and field hockey coach).