Red Sox promote Ramón Vázquez to bench coach, reports say

First base coach Ramón Vázquez has been promoted to bench coach by the Red Sox, according to news reports out of Puerto Rico on Sunday.

Vázquez, 46, resigned as manager of Caguas in the Puerto Rico Winter League to focus on his new duties. He replaces Will Venable, who left the Sox to become associate manager of the Texas Rangers earlier this month.

Vázquez has been on Alex Cora’s coaching staff since 2018, first as a major league coach and then as first base coach starting last season. In both jobs, he was an infield instructor and played a key role in pregame preparation.