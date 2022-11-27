fb-pixel Skip to main content
Red Sox

Red Sox promote Ramón Vázquez to bench coach, reports say

By Peter Abraham Globe Staff,Updated November 27, 2022, 39 minutes ago
Alex Verdugo (99) and the Red Sox won't have to get on base to see Ramón Vázquez, as he has reportedly been been promoted to bench coach.Barry Chin/Globe Staff

First base coach Ramón Vázquez has been promoted to bench coach by the Red Sox, according to news reports out of Puerto Rico on Sunday.

Vázquez, 46, resigned as manager of Caguas in the Puerto Rico Winter League to focus on his new duties. He replaces Will Venable, who left the Sox to become associate manager of the Texas Rangers earlier this month.

Vázquez has been on Alex Cora’s coaching staff since 2018, first as a major league coach and then as first base coach starting last season. In both jobs, he was an infield instructor and played a key role in pregame preparation.

No announcement has been made by the Red Sox.

Vázquez, who was in the majors for nine seasons, played 27 games for the Red Sox in 2005 before being traded to Cleveland for Cora.

