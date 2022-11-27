Trevor Lawrence delivers, and Jacksonville beats Baltimore in frenetic finale

Tucker, who made four field goals in the game and connected from 70 yards in warmups, came up a few feet shy of the crossbar on his attempt to break by 1 yard his own record for the longest field goal in NFL history. Jacksonville players spilled onto the field to celebrate; at least one jumped into the stands.

Trevor Lawrence connected with Marvin Jones for a 10-yard touchdown with 14 seconds remaining and hit Zay Jones for a gutsy 2-point conversion, and the Jaguars held on to beat the Baltimore Ravens, 28-27, on Sunday in Jacksonville, Fla., when Justin Tucker missed a 67-yard field goal try on the last play.

Advertisement

No one saw this ending coming. The teams combined to score 16 points in the final two-plus minutes, and it would have been 19 if Tucker had a little more leg.

After Lawrence led the Jaguars (4-7) to the go-ahead TD and conversion, Jacksonville squibbed the kickoff and gave the Ravens (7-4) the ball near midfield — and not far from Tucker’s range.

Get Point After Delivering exclusive analysis and commentary on the Patriots and the NFL right to your inbox, on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

Lamar Jackson found Josh Oliver in the flat for a 12-yard gain that set up Tucker’s try. Jackson and Oliver connected earlier for a 12-yard score in the waning minutes, and a 2-point conversion put Baltimore up, 27-20.

But Lawrence answered big time. He completed 29 of 37 passes for 321 yards and three touchdowns. Zay Jones finished with 11 catches for 145 yards. Marvin Jones’ TD catch was upheld after a replay review, which showed the receiver barely got part of his shin down in the end zone.

Oliver, a third-round draft pick by Jacksonville in 2019, finished with four catches for 76 yards and one of the game’s biggest plays against the team that gave up on him after two injury-filled seasons.

Jackson completed 16 of 32 passes for 254 yards. He also ran 14 times for 89 yards.

Advertisement

The Ravens trailed, 10-9, at the half but dominated the third quarter to take control. Baltimore held the Jags to 21 yards and one first down in the third and forced a fumble late in the quarter. Tyus Bowser knocked the ball out of Lawrence’s hands during a sack, a turnover that set up Gus Edwards’ 1-yard touchdown run.

But Lawrence and the Jaguars answered with a 14-play scoring drive, which ended with Lawrence’s 1-yard toss to Jamal Agnew. Edwards fumbled on the next play, allowing Jacksonville to kick a short field goal and take the lead.

The Jaguars played more than half the game without running back Travis Etienne, who injured his right foot in the second quarter. After making a trip to the locker room, Etienne returned to the field and watch the rest of the game from the sideline while still in uniform.

Jets 31, Bears 10 — In East Rutherford, N.J., Mike White threw three touchdown passes, including two to Garrett Wilson, as New York (7-4) posted a season-high 466 yards in the rain and rolled over banged-up Chicago (3-9). White, making his first start since last season in place of a benched Zach Wilson, was 22 of 28 for 315 yards and serenaded with chants of his name throughout. The only real intrigue for the Bears, who have lost five straight, was who would start at quarterback. Trevor Siemian got the nod when Justin Fields was ruled out 90 minutes before kickoff after being listed as questionable with an injured left shoulder, and after he injured his oblique during warmups, but Chicago scored all its points on a pair of 71-yard drives to begin the game, held to 140 yards the rest of the game.

Advertisement

Dolphins 30, Texans 15 — Tua Tagovailoa threw for 299 yards and host Miami (8-3) raced to a 30-point lead before holding on for their fifth straight win. Tagovailoa had his fourth straight game without an interception, Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill each had 85 yards receiving, and the Dolphins’ defense had three takeaways as the offense scored on six of its first seven possessions. Houston (1-9-1) managed just 32 yards through its first 25 plays with Kyle Allen (26-of-39, 215 yards, 2 interceptions) starting at quarterback in place of benched Davis Mills. The Texans finished with 210 yards of total offense, most of which came in the second half. Standout rookie running back Dameon Pierce was held to eight yards on five carries for Houston, a week after he had just eight in a loss to the Commanders.

Commanders 19, Falcons 13 — In Landover, Md., Kendall Fuller intercepted a deflected Marcus Mariota pass in the end zone with 58 seconds left, and Washington (7-5) beat Atlanta (5-7) for its sixth win in seven games. On a rainy day, Washington ran 37 times for 176 yards to Atlanta’s 29 for 167 — using five different ball carriers. Rookie Brian Robinson Jr. ran 18 times for a career-high 105 yards and averaged 5.8 yards an attempt three months after being shot twice in an attempted armed robbery. He also caught Taylor Heinicke’s first of two TD passes, getting into the end zone on a 14-yard play by bulldozing cornerback Darren Hall. The Falcons have lost three of four despite surpassing 100 yards on the ground for the 10th consecutive game.

Advertisement

Panthers 23, Broncos 10 — Sam Darnold threw for a touchdown and recovered his own fumble for another score in his first game of the season, helping Carolina (4-8) send visiting Denver (3-8) to its seventh loss in eight games. Making his first start since Week 18 last year, Darnold completed 11 of 19 passes for 164 yards without a turnover. D’Onta Foreman ran for 113 yards on 24 carries, and receiver D.J. Moore broke out of a midseason slump with four catches for 103 yards, including a 5-yard touchdown. The Panthers limited Russell Wilson to 19 of 35 passing for 142 yards and sacked him three times, as Denver didn’t find the end zone until a 1-yard TD pass to Brandon Johnson with 3:24 left in the game.