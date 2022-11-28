The ‘Cocaine Bear’ movie poster was just released. It looks exactly how you might imagine.

What happens when a 175-pound black bear ingests colossal amounts of cocaine? Based on true events, the forthcoming thriller “Cocaine Bear” aims to unpack this (very important) story.

The poster for the movie was unveiled Monday, and it looks exactly as you might imagine: A massive, terrifying bear in the center, jaws open, teeth exposed, completely enraged, with an explosion of white powder flying in all directions. The film’s title is in big bold letters, and beneath it, a drug pun: “Get in line.”

The Universal film, directed by Massachusetts native Elizabeth Banks, will be released on Feb. 24. On Monday, the movie’s official Twitter account included a warning with the photo of the poster: “Don’t coke the bear.” (Get it?)