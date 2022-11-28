The ‘Cocaine Bear’ movie poster was just released. It looks exactly how you might imagine.

What happens when a 175-pound black bear ingests colossal amounts of cocaine? Based on true events, the forthcoming thriller “Cocaine Bear” aims to unpack this (very important) story.
The poster for the movie was unveiled Monday, and it looks exactly as you might imagine: A massive, terrifying bear in the center, jaws open, teeth exposed, completely enraged, with an explosion of white powder flying in all directions. The film’s title is in big bold letters, and beneath it, a drug pun: “Get in line.”
The Universal film, directed by Massachusetts native Elizabeth Banks, will be released on Feb. 24. On Monday, the movie’s official Twitter account included a warning with the photo of the poster: “Don’t coke the bear.” (Get it?)
Advertisement
Don’t coke the bear. #CocaineBear pic.twitter.com/3FmY8WmAdv— Cocaine Bear (@cocainebear) November 28, 2022
The film, written by Jimmy Warden, stars Keri Russell, Alden Ehrenreich, and the late Ray Liotta.
“Cocaine Bear” is based on events that took place in Kentucky in 1985 when drug smuggler Andrew Thornton II jumped from his plane, got tangled in his parachute, and fell to his death while carrying about 75 pounds of cocaine.
His body was found in a driveway in Tennessee, and three months later, a bear was found dead of a cocaine overdose in the northern Georgia woods. “Forty opened plastic containers with traces of cocaine” were found next to the bear, according to a New York Times article. Medical examiners said the bear’s “stomach was literally packed to the brim with cocaine. There isn’t a mammal on the planet that could survive that.”
So what exactly happened to the black bear found in Georgia’s Chattahoochee National Forest? Find out Hollywood’s take in February.
Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @brittbowker and on Instagram @brittbowker.