Metallica announces two Gillette Stadium dates on upcoming world tour

Metallica announced its upcoming M72 world tour on Monday, a run that includes two stops at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough on Aug. 2 and 4, 2024.

Ticket pre-sales begin Wednesday at 9 a.m., and tickets for both shows go on sale Dec. 2 at ticketmaster.com. The world tour is presented by Liquid Death and Blackened American Whiskey, and promoted by Live Nation.

The legendary metal band is gearing up for its 12th studio album, “72 Seasons,” which will be released in April 2023. The world tour begins in April 2023 in Amsterdam and has a quick-US run in late summer and early fall of 2023.