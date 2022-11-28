Metallica announces two Gillette Stadium dates on upcoming world tour

Metallica announced its upcoming M72 world tour on Monday, a run that includes two stops at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough on Aug. 2 and 4, 2024.
Ticket pre-sales begin Wednesday at 9 a.m., and tickets for both shows go on sale Dec. 2 at ticketmaster.com. The world tour is presented by Liquid Death and Blackened American Whiskey, and promoted by Live Nation.
The legendary metal band is gearing up for its 12th studio album, “72 Seasons,” which will be released in April 2023. The world tour begins in April 2023 in Amsterdam and has a quick-US run in late summer and early fall of 2023.
Metallica then heads back overseas for summer 2024, and will make its only New England stop at Gillette Stadium on Friday, Aug. 2, and Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024. The tour heads to Chicago after that, and ends in Mexico City on Sept. 29, 2024.
Metallica plans to play two shows with different setlists in every city, according to a statement released Monday. The tour will also feature a new in-the-round stage design that relocates the band’s famed Metallica Snake Pit to center stage, according to the release.
A portion of proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the band’s All Within My Hands foundation, which helps fund educational programming, disaster relief, and food access efforts across various communities.
