Boston man, 61, charged with assault following October attack on woman near Copley Square

Williams was released on personal recognizance during his arraignment in the central division of Boston Municipal Court, with the conditions that he stay away from the victim and complete a treatment program, prosecutors said.

Albert Williams Jr. was charged with unarmed robbery, assault and battery, and vandalizing property, the Suffolk district attorney’s office said in a statement .

A 61-year-old Boston man was arraigned on assault and other charges Monday following an October incident in which a woman was attacked on Boylston Street near Copley Square and her phone was smashed, prosecutors said.

A probable cause hearing for Williams is scheduled for Feb. 7, according to the statement.

“This is the type of offense that affects a victim for a lengthy period of time and impacts both the reality and perception of safety in our neighborhoods,” Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in the statement. “It’s fortunate that the victim in this case did not sustain serious injury.”

An attorney for Williams could not be immediately reached for comment Monday evening.

Boston police received a call shortly after midnight on Oct. 15 reporting that a woman had been attacked as she was walking on Boylston Street near Dartmouth Street, prosecutors said.

According to the 21-year-old victim, “the attacker grabbed her, threw her to the ground, ripped her phone from her hand and smashed it,” the statement said. The victim refused medical treatment, prosecutors said.

A person who matched the description given by the 911 caller was stopped by police and denied being involved in the attack. That person, later identified as Williams, was confirmed to be the attacker after police reviewed surveillance video, and a warrant was issued for his arrest, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said Williams has a “lengthy record” dating back to 1992, including convictions, sentences in the state House of Correction, and probation violations.

