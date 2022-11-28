New grant expanding music education will benefit hundreds of East Boston students

East Boston will receive $400,000 of the the grant funding annually over three years, starting this school year. The money will benefit hundreds of students in 11 of the schools in the area. The rest of the funding will go toward BPS’s overall Arts Expansion initiative with EdVestors.

The funding through EdVestors, a Boston education nonprofit, will help bring in more music education through partnerships with existing music teachers, provide free private music lessons for students, bring more band performance opportunities at festivals, and help schools purchase musical instruments and equipment.

Boston Public Schools announced Monday that the district will receive a $1.65 million grant from an anonymous donor to expand music education over three years, largely focusing on East Boston schools.

“This investment in East Boston will change the lives of my students,” Curtis Guild Elementary School Principal Karen McCarthy said in a statement. “Art helps students grow and flourish and express themselves in new and profound ways. I am incredibly grateful for this donation and I cannot wait to see the impact it will have on the children.”

Boston Public Schools Region 1 School Superintendent, Tommy Welch (L) talks with Superintendent Mary Skipper after she announced a grant from an anonymous donor that will allow BPS to expand their music education program. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

EdVestors and BPS have been partners through the BPS Arts Expansion initiative since 2009. The initiative brings together local foundations, the district, arts organizations, higher education institutions, and city leaders to help create more arts opportunities for students, especially when it comes to music.

Nearly 17,000 more students now receive arts education as a result of the partnership and the number of art teachers have increased in BPS from 160 to 290 as of last school year.

“The arts is a critical part of education,” BPS Superintendent Mary Skipper said in a statement. “This work takes a village and it warms my heart when members of our community are willing to give back in such a generous way to contribute to the success of Boston Public Schools. When partners invest resources and go beyond words, it provides us with much needed tangible support and complements what we’re doing with our students and takes the impact of our efforts to the next level.”

East Boston was chosen to receive the grant after BPS identified gaps in music education in the area’s schools following an internal review. The district also started to target investments in East Boston through donors associated with the Arts Expansion initiative, which includes getting more music teachers and instruments, to ensure every student has access to music instruction, according to a statement.

“Over the last dozen years, Boston has become a national leader in expanding quality arts education to BPS students through increased public and private investment and sustained partnerships,” EdVestors President and CEO Marinell Rousmaniere said in a statement. “This gift and the resulting work will allow us to go deeper and for students to have a richer music education.”

