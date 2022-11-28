Braintree police officer disciplined for conduct during incident involving woman being booked

A Braintree police supervisors’ report dated Feb. 2, 2022, and included in the document cache from Morrissey’s office said police administrators reviewed the Nov. 28, 2021, booking video in early 2022 after hearing rumors about it. The woman was being booked on charges related to a late-night disturbance, records show. The charges were redacted in the documents provided to the Globe.

District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey’s office on Monday provided the records related to the discipline of Lieutenant Brian Eng in response to a Globe request. The Patriot Ledger first reported on the booking incident involving Eng.

A Braintree police lieutenant was disciplined earlier this year for conduct during a November 2021 booking of a woman who kicked and tried to bite a fellow officer, prompting the lieutenant to grab her by the hair, push her head back, and scream in her face, according to records from the Norfolk district attorney’s office.

In the video, the report said, the woman being booked “assaulted an officer,” and Eng “aggressively grabbed the prisoner and screamed in her face.”

Eng, a 17-year member of the department who has no prior disciplinary history, was given an oral reprimand and ordered to undergo counseling, records show.

In addition, Morrissey’s office placed him on the so-called Brady List of officers with misconduct histories whose histories are required to be disclosed to defense counsel before those officers testify at trial.

Kareem Morgan, a lawyer for Eng’s union, had asked in a letter to prosecutors dated Oct. 5, 2022, that Eng not be included on the Brady List, citing Eng’s clean prior record, as well as his deep community ties and involvement.

The prisoner in question, Morgan wrote, “became highly aggressive, agitated, and attempted to bite another officer’s hand during her booking.”

While Eng’s response was “improper,” Morgan continued, “it was completely out of character,” and he took immediate responsibility when shown the video and said it would never happen again.

Assistant District Attorney Christopher H. Meade wrote back to Morgan on Nov. 3, 2022, informing him that for the time being, Eng would remain on the list.

Meade added that defense attorneys are entitled to receive relevant information about officers’ on the list as part of pre-trial discovery, but such information isn’t necessarily admissible at trial.

At one point during the 25-minute booking video, the Ledger reported, the woman being booked appears to try to bite a female officer and then kicks her in the shins.

Eng, the Ledger said, can then be seen running in from behind a glass partition, grabbing the woman by her hair with both hands, yanking her head back, and shouting into her face.

“If you try to bite her again, I will put you through a wall, do you understand me?” he yells, per the Ledger. “Do you understand me? Do you understand me?”

Braintree Deputy Police Chief Timothy Cohoon wrote in the February supervisor’s report that before Eng’s outburst, the woman had exhibited “despicable behavior,” repeatedly calling the female officer a vulgar term and being “uncooperative, obtuse, assaultive, and snide” during her “drunken tirade.”

While Eng, Cohoon wrote, was “unprofessional” in his response, supervisors believe the incident “was an isolated one, and not likely to occur again. ... If this behavior occurs again, he will be progressively disciplined.”

Braintree police reiterated that stance in a separate statement issued to the Globe on Monday.

“The Braintree Police Department unequivocally condemns the actions of the officer in this incident,” the statement said, adding that Eng “responded emotionally after the suspect repeatedly verbally and physically abused the booking officers and attempted to bite one of the officers twice. The 25-minute-long video depicts the suspect’s hostile, abusive and uncooperative nature after being arrested for suspicion of a violent crime.”

Police officials said a number of steps were taken in the aftermath of the incident, in addition to Eng’s discipline.

Those steps included sending Eng for 40 hours of retraining, including de-escalation training; holding a staff meeting for supervisors in which they viewed the video and were reminded about the importance of de-escalation; and briefing all department officers on the incident, per the statement.

“This incident serves as an important reminder that police officers, while rightly held to a high standard of professional conduct, are still human,” police said. “With that, it is incumbent on us to make sure that they have access to necessary support services and the time available to take advantage of those resources. This is especially important given the often unpredictable, and far too often violent, nature of their work.”

To that end, police stressed, “we have worked directly with Mayor [Charles C.] Kokoros to provide our officers with access to peer support and mental health programs and will continue to do so through our robust Peer Support Unit, the town wide Employee Assistance Program, Veteran Services Office and other law enforcement support programs.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.