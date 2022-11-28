City officials and relatives remember the victims of the Cocoanut Grove fire during ceremony on 80th anniversary

“And thanks to the work to ensure that the Coconut Grove legacy lives on, we have not had to see a similar event here in our city,” Wu said. “Without the bravery, urgency, and heroism of the Boston fire department and police officers and military personnel who rushed to their aid, we would be mourning many more than 490.”

“It’s hard to imagine a more devastating tragedy,” Wu said during Monday’s ceremony at the former site of the club on Piedmont Street in Bay Village.

Mayor Michelle Wu and other officials on Monday marked the 80th anniversary of the Cocoanut Grove nightclub fire that killed 490 people on the night of Nov. 28, 1942.

Advertisement

Wu was joined at Monday’s ceremony by City Council President Ed Flynn and Fire Commissioner Paul Burke, as well as victims’ and survivors’ relatives.

The mayor’s remarks were echoed by former Boston Fire Commissioner Paul Christian.

“As a youngster in the Boston Public Schools, we were taught in second grade when we were doing fire drills, it was drilled into my head that panic was a big cause of the fire at Cocoanut Grove,” Christian said. “It was a little bit more than that, but it’s always good advice. Whether you’re going to a hotel or a restaurant, or any lounge, always check out your surroundings. See where the exits are and know what you’re going to do when the lights go off.”

The fire was first seen around 10:15 p.m. in the Melody Lounge, located in the basement of the club. A small flare or spark was seen burning in an artificial palm tree in one corner of the lounge, which then ignited the suspended cloth ceiling of the lounge.

Moments before that, a busboy had reached into the palm tree to screw in a light bulb, and he lit a match so he could see in the dark and locate the socket.

Advertisement

While evidence suggests that the lighting of the match or the act of screwing in the light bulb may have sparked the fire, the busboy was ultimately exonerated by investigators. In 1943, state Fire Marshal Stephen Garrity cleared the busboy of blame, stating, “It is clear to me that he did not ignite the palm tree in the Melody Lounge.”

“The official cause of this fire is unknown,” Casey Grant, executive director emeritus of the Fire Protection Research Foundation said in a talk several years ago. “The big mystery is why did it spread so rapidly? Why did this fire burn so rapidly, so violently in such a short amount of time?”

Even the total number of fatalities in the Cocoanut Grove tragedy remains a topic of debate today, as different figures have been used over the years. While many published reports (including those in the Globe) have said that 492 people perished in the fire, the real number is 490, according to Michael Hanlon of the Cocoanut Grove Memorial Committee, a nonprofit that was established in 2015.

Hanlon said in a recent interview that the reason for the discrepancy had to do with duplications in the early casualty lists compiled by news organizations. (One woman had taken her stepfather’s last name, but then reverted back to her given name, so she was mistakenly counted twice; the same thing happened to another man who changed his Italian last name to a more American version, Hanlon said.)

Advertisement

Hanlon said the Cocoanut Grove Memorial Committee is working with the city to erect a memorial that will be a replica of the three archways that a patron would walk through to get to the revolving door entrance to the nightclub. It would be located in Statler Park on Stuart Street and will feature the names of the 490 victims who died as a result of the fire, he said.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. Travis Andersen of the Globe Staff contributed.

Bailey Allen can be reached at bailey.allen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @baileyaallen.