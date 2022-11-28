Driver revived after vehicle crashes at Attleboro gas station

A driver in medical distress was revived after a vehicle crashed into at least one pump at an Attleboro gas station early Monday afternoon, officials said.

The vehicle drove through one set of pumps at the Cumberland Farms station on Pleasant Street at about 1 p.m. and then crashed into the barrier supporting the canopy above a second set of pumps, according to Attleboro fire department Lieutenant Jacob Springs.

An off-duty firefighter found the driver, a man whose name was not released, in cardiac arrest and began to administer CPR. Paramedics arrived and the man was revived, Springs said.