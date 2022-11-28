Firefighters battled 4-alarm blaze at marina in Mystic, Conn.; quick response saved property

The marina has more than 100 fixed and floating slips, and Manfredi said Monday that the fire destroyed “a couple of buildings and some boats/vehicles,” though it wasn’t yet clear how many.

“We don’t have a cause yet,” said Mystic Fire Chief Anthony P. Manfredi Jr., referring to the Sunday night blaze at Seaport Marine located at 2 Washington St., in an email message Monday afternoon.

Fire officials were still working Monday to determine the cause of a four-alarm blaze that tore through a Mystic, Conn. marina Sunday night , authorities said.

The massive blaze drew firefighters from several communities near the Connecticut coast.

Fire officials in Westerly, R.I. had said in a Facebook post just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday that it was sending a full crew to the scene. Dramatic video footage posted by the town’s firefighters union showed black smoke pouring from several buildings on the property as orange flames consumed the structures and sent burning embers into the swirling wind.

“Last night a fire destroyed several structures at Seaport Marine, with no injuries and very contained damage due to the fast and effective intervention of first responders,” the marina’s management said in a statement Monday. “The Stonington Fire Department and state fire marshal are studying the cause of the fire. We are working to have the site cleared of debris as soon as possible. We are thankful for all the first responders for their efforts in containing the blaze and protecting adjacent property.”

