Here are the celebs slated to appear at the Earthshot Prize awards with William and Kate

By Emily Sweeney Globe Staff,Updated November 28, 2022, 13 minutes ago
From left to right, top to bottom, Billie Eilish, Rami Malek, Catherine O'Hara, Daniel Dae Kim and Halle Bailey (left) and her sister Chloe Bailey, of the R&B duo Chloe X Halle are all slated to take part in the Earthshot Prize Awards this Friday.

A star-studded lineup is set to converge on Lansdowne Street for The Earthshot Prize awards on Friday.

The glittery affair will take place at MGM Music Hall at Fenway and will feature performances by Grammy winner Billie Eilish and her brother and creative partner, FINNEAS; legendary singer Annie Lennox; R&B duo Chloe x Halle; and platinum-selling artist Ellie Goulding.

The event will hosted by Clara Amfo, who’s best known for her work on BBC Radio 1, and actor-producer-director Daniel Dae Kim.

Presenting the awards will be Kate, the Princess of Wales, as well as Oscar winner Rami Malek, “Schitt’s Creek” star Catherine O’Hara, and actress Shailene Woodley.

The ceremony will also feature Sir David Attenborough, who’s a member of The Earthshot Prize Council.

Prince William is scheduled to speak at the end of the ceremony.

Goulding, who performed at William and Kate’s 2011 wedding reception, was among the many celebrities who expressed support for the environmental event.

“I am a big supporter of the Prince of Wales’ passion for the environment and share in The Earthshot Prize’s mission to protect and restore our planet,” she said in a statement. “I am particularly excited for viewers around the world to learn about the innovative solutions presented by this year’s cohort of Finalists.”

The ceremony will air on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 1 p.m. (EST) on the BBC. In the United States, it will begin streaming at 2 p.m. (EST) on Monday, Dec. 5, on PBS.org and the PBS App, and at 8 p.m. on the PBS YouTube channel.

PBS will also broadcast the event on Wednesday, Dec. 14, at 8 p.m. (Check local listings; all times subject to change). The ceremony will also be streamed on the Earthshot Prize YouTube channel at youtube.com/earthshotprize.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.

