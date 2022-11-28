Here’s (almost) everything Prince William and Kate will do during their Boston visit

It will be the couple’s first trip to the United States since 2014, according to a statement by Kensington Palace.

Prince William and his wife, Catherine, will be in Boston for three days, culminating with their attendance at the Earthshot Prize, a star-studded awards ceremony at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway on Friday.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are due to arrive in Boston Wednesday, and they’ll be keeping a whirlwind schedule while they’re here.

The Boston event will be the second time the Earthshot Prize — an environmental award worth about $1.1 million — will be given to a group of innovators, selected by a panel of experts. In early November, 15 finalists were announced in five categories.

The itinerary for the royals includes visits to the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, Greentown Labs in Somerville, the Center on the Developing Child at Harvard University, and Roca, a nonprofit in Chelsea that aims to fight poverty and racism and help high-risk young people.

Mayor Michelle Wu will meet William and Kate for a welcome event at City Hall Plaza at 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday. The event will be open to the public, and will feature speeches by Wu, Prince William, Ambassador Caroline Kennedy, and Mariama White-Hammond, Boston’s chief of environment, energy, and open space.

When they visit Roca in Chelsea on Thursday, William and Kate will meet with leaders of the nonprofit organization to learn about their “intervention model rooted in brain science” and outreach to young people, the statement from Kensington Palace said. They will then spend time with young mothers and young men who have participated in Roca’s programs.

During their stop in Somerville on Thursday, the royal couple will meet with the CEO of Greentown Labs and the president of the Northeast Clean Energy Council “to learn about the history of Greentown Labs and how it is contributing to global efforts to address the climate crisis,” the statement said.

“The Prince and Princess will then spend time meeting with representatives from some of the start-ups within the Greentown Labs community to hear about the latest innovative developments in climate technology,” the statement continued.

On Friday, Kate will be stopping by the Center on the Developing Child at Harvard University, where she will meet with researchers to discuss advances in science that can help children.

The Princess of Wales will be making the visit “as part of her ongoing work to elevate the importance of the early years to lifelong outcomes,” the statement said.

Also on Friday, William is scheduled to meet with Kennedy at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Dorchester and be given a tour of the museum.

“President John F. Kennedy’s Moonshot — which challenged America to put man on the moon — is the key inspiration behind The Earthshot Prize and so His Royal Highness will take the opportunity to hear more about President Kennedy’s inspirational legacy and his connections to Boston,” the statement from Kensington Palace said. “During a tour of the Library and Museum, The Prince will see exhibits from the pivotal years of the Kennedy Administration in the 1960s, ahead of the moon landing in 1969.”

William will then attend a private lunch with representatives from the founding partner organizations of the Earthshot Prize.

Friday’s Earthshot Prize awards ceremony will be a glittering affair featuring performances by Billie Eilish, Annie Lennox, Chloe x Halle, and Ellie Goulding.

Hosts and presenters will include Catherine O’Hara, Clara Amfo, Daniel Dae Kim, Sir David Attenborough, Rami Malek and Shailene Woodley.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com.