Human remains in South Boston found to be four infants, police say

The results of the autopsies are pending, police said. Authorities have not publicly disclosed any information about the identities of the infants or their families, and no arrests have been reported as part of the death investigation.

The determination comes after autopsies conducted by the the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, which removed the remains from 838 East Broadway after they were found on Nov. 17 and Nov. 18, according to a police statement .

Police on Monday said the human remains discovered in a South Boston apartment this month had been determined to be four infants: two boys and two girls.

Police first located the remains of “what appeared to be a human fetus or infant” in a freezer on Nov. 17. The next day, officials announced that “additional remains” had been found but declined to provide further information.

The property at 838 East Broadway, which faces the Gate of Heaven and St. Brigid Parishes and sits alongside Medal of Honor Park, is a nine-unit condominium building, according to city records. Officials have not disclosed where in the building the remains were found.

The discovery sent waves through the quiet City Point neighborhood.

“It’s mortifying, shocking,” neighbor Rachel Mathison, 30, said at the time of the discovery “I never thought in this area that something like that would happen.”

