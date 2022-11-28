Lowell water main break causes flooding

The Lowell Senior Center at 276 Broadway St. and the Mercier Centerat 21 Salem St were open to residents who were affected by the water main break, Lowell police tweeted at 7:30 p.m.

The break affected the Moody Street, Cabot Street, and Father Morissette Boulevard area, Lowell police tweeted shortly before 5:30 p.m. Police said to seek alternate routes and to expect delays.

A water main break in Lowell on Monday afternoon led to flooding across part of the city, according to officials and images from the scene.

Free parking was also available to residents in the affected area at Ayotte Garage, police said.

Videos and photos posted online and broadcast on local news programs showed streets filled with water, homes surrounded, and vehicles partially submerged, sometimes up to the tops of their tires. Crews on rafts could be seen making their way down flooded streets.

Lowell Water Utility put out a water main break alert at about 5:15 p.m., warning residents about the situation and how their service may be affected.

“Unfortunately, while this emergency repair is being addressed; you may experience discolored water or low pressure,” the alert said. “Once the repair has been made, your water pressure will return to normal, however you may still experience discolored water.”

Police and fire officials and Lowell’s mayor could not be immediately reached for comment.

No further information was immediately available Monday evening.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

