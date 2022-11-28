Man arrested by New York police in connection with April fatal shooting in Roxbury

A man was arrested Sunday by New York police in connection with a fatal shooting in Roxbury in April, Boston police said.
Timothy Timson, 30, was wanted in connection with the killing of David Wood, 51, of Boston, following the findings of a Suffolk Superior Court grand jury, Boston police said in a statement Monday.
Timson is set to remain in NYPD custody until the terms of his rendition to Boston are finalized, Boston police said.
On April 27, officers went to Wabeno and Wyoming streets in Roxbury at about 11:40 a.m. after receiving a report of a person shot, police said.
A man, later identified as Wood, was found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The shooting took place one block from the William Monroe Trotter Elementary School, which went into “safe mode” during the shooting and the following investigation, the Globe reported.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston police homicide detectives at 617-343-4470. Those who wish to do so anonymously can call the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text “TIP” to CRIME (27463).
