Man arrested by New York police in connection with April fatal shooting in Roxbury

A man was arrested Sunday by New York police in connection with a fatal shooting in Roxbury in April, Boston police said.

Timothy Timson, 30, was wanted in connection with the killing of David Wood, 51, of Boston, following the findings of a Suffolk Superior Court grand jury, Boston police said in a statement Monday.

Timson is set to remain in NYPD custody until the terms of his rendition to Boston are finalized, Boston police said.