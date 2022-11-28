Motorcyclist airlifted to Rhode Island Hospital after crash in Lakeville

A motorcyclist was airlifted to Rhode Island Hospital after a crash on Route 44 in Lakeville left the man with life-threatening injuries Monday afternoon, officials said.
Emergency personnel responded to the area of 13 Harding St. about 12:30 p.m., after a crash between a motorcycle and another vehicle, according to a statement from the Lakeville Police Department.
Paramedics treated the motorcyclist at the scene before he was airlifted to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, the statement said.
The driver of the other vehicle did not report any injuries, police said.
Route 44 was partially closed in the immediate aftermath of the collision, the statement said,
The collision is under investigation by Lakeville police and State Police.
Adult male transported to RIH after collision between motorcycle and passenger car. pic.twitter.com/MVe0sLsMbJ— Lakeville Fire Dept. (@LakevilleMAFD) November 28, 2022
