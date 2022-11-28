Motorcyclist airlifted to Rhode Island Hospital after crash in Lakeville

A motorcyclist was airlifted to Rhode Island Hospital after a crash on Route 44 in Lakeville left the man with life-threatening injuries Monday afternoon, officials said.

Emergency personnel responded to the area of 13 Harding St. about 12:30 p.m., after a crash between a motorcycle and another vehicle, according to a statement from the Lakeville Police Department.

Paramedics treated the motorcyclist at the scene before he was airlifted to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, the statement said.