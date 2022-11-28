N.H. man arrested in Conn. agrees to return to Martha’s Vineyard to faces bank robbery charge

Johnson appeared in a Connecticut courthouse Monday where he agreed to return to Martha’s Vineyard and face an armed robbery while masked charge and a conspiracy charge in Edgartown District Court at a currently unspecified date. He was arrested in New Haven Friday night while driving a white Honda CRV with New Hampshire vanity plates with the word PAMPI,according to court records.

The night before three masked men stormed into the Rockland Bank Trust branch in Vineyard Haven, Omar O. Johnson stayed with Miquel A. Jones in his Edgartown home - and now both men are being prosecuted for allegedly participating in the stunning violent crime on Martha’s Vineyard, court records show.

Advertisement

The 39-year-old Johnson who is a Canterbury, N.H., resident was arrested as fugitive near the intersection of Crescent and Fournier streets in New Haven by the FBI and Massachusetts State Police troopers with the assistance of New Haven police, according to court records.

Johnson now joins Jones - his sister’s boyfriend - as the first two people charged by law enforcement with allegedly participating in the Nov. 17 robbery where three masked gunmen ambushed three Rockland Bank employees in Tisbury at 8:15 a.m., bound them with duct tape and plastic ties and then made off cash from the bank’s safe, records show.

The thieves, who wore Halloween-style masks of an elderly man, stole a teller’s 2016 Nissan Murano SUV and abandoned it on Barnes Road near a parking lot at the Manuel F. Correllus State Forest in Edgartown.And it’s at the parking lot where law enforcement allegedly discovered Jones and Johnson’s links to the robbery - because of a snippet of video captured by a passing bus just minutes after the robbery, records stated.

The video shows the stolen SUV arrive and then a 2007 Hyundai Elantra with New Hampshire license plates and a missing hubcap on the driver’s side leave the lot at 8:29 a.m. according to a State Police report filed in Edgartown District Court. The Elantra is registered to Johnson and Jones allegedly told police Johnson stayed with him in his Edgartown home the night before the robbery, records show.

Advertisement

Jones, 30, has pleaded not guilty to being an accessory after the fact to the heist and is being held on $300,000 cash bail, records show.

There are other connections between the two men - and their alleged participation in the bank robbery. Authorities allege:

‘- Jones was driving the Elantra when stopped by police Nov 18 where authorities allegedly later discovered three sequentially numbered $100 bills, a pair of white Nike sneakers like those worn by the thieves and dark clothing like the robbers wore.

- Two other bank robbery suspects arrived at the Stop and Shop Supermarket near the Steamship Authority’s Vineyard Haven dock where they parked a silver sedan at 8:57 a.m.

The two suspects, described by police as men, used cash to pay for ferry tickets at 9 a.m., returned to the silver sedan at 9:02 a.m. and sat inside the vehicle until boarding the 9:21 a.m. ferry, authorities allege.

They left the silver sedan in the parking lot. Around 9:53 a.m., Johnson allegedly arrived in the Elantra with the missing hubcap and makes his way to the now empty silver sedan. He allegedly drove the silver sedan to an authority parking spot for vehicles, purchased a ticket and sailed from the island on the 10:24 a.m. freight ferry in the silver sedan.

Advertisement

Johnson allegedly paid for the ferry trip using a credit card issued in Jones’ name, police allege.

- The silver sedan is registered to a Canterbury, N.H., address, authorities allege. It was not known Monday if that vehicle has been recovered by law enforcement.

The search for the two other people who participated in the robbery is ongoing by the FBI, State Police and police from multiple island police departments, authorities said.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.