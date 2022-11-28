Police say Quincy man stole cigarettes, tried to take officer’s gun in Salem, N.H.

Salem, N.H., police responded to the Cumberland Farms on South Broadway about 10:15 p.m. after an employee reported that a man had stolen two cartons of cigarettes and then told the worker he’d be waiting for police outside the store, the Salem Police Department said in a statement .

A Quincy man is facing charges in New Hampshire after he allegedly stole cigarettes from a Cumberland Farms store and then tried to take a police officer's gun on Saturday night, officials said.

John Horrigan, 33, of Quincy, was charged with theft, resisting arrest, and the attempted taking of a firearm from a law enforcement officer, Salem, N.H., police said.

The man, identified as John Horrigan, 33, was in the parking lot when police arrived, and he allegedly resisted officers’ attempts to detain him and twice tried to take one officer’s gun from its holster, the statement said.

In a mugshot released by Salem police, Horrigan wears a black T-shirt bearing the slogan “Worship Satan.”

Horrigan was charged with theft, resisting arrest, and the attempted taking of a firearm from a law enforcement officer, police said.

Horrigan was held without bail and scheduled for arraignment in Rockingham Superior Court on Monday. Arraignment information was not immediately available.

