Shooting victim drives himself to Dorchester police station Sunday night

A man who was shot on a Dorchester late Sunday night drove about a mile to the Area C-11 police station where officers summoned medical help for him, police said Monday.

The incident began on Lindsey Street around 10:25 p.m. Sunday when the man was shot under circumstances still being investigated by police.

Despite suffering the gunshot wound, the man was able to drive approximately one mile to the station on Gibson Street, police said Monday.