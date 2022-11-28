President Biden to be in Boston on Friday, just like the royals

President Biden is scheduled to appear at a Boston political fund-raiser this Friday, the same day that the Prince and Princess of Wales will be in the city to announce the winners of their Earthshot Prize awards.
An invitation to the fund-raiser event obtained by the Globe says Biden will appear at the event alongside Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey. Money raised at the Boston event will aid Democratic efforts in a Georgia Senate run-off election, which takes place Tuesday, Dec. 6.
It was not clear Monday whether Biden plans to attend the Earthshot Prize ceremony, which aims to honor innovators who are addressing climate change and environmental concerns. A request for comment from the White House was not immediately returned.
The star-studded ceremony will be held at MGM Music Hall at Fenway.
Biden was just in Massachusetts from Tuesday through Sunday where he celebrated Thanksgiving on Nantucket, a family tradition.
He was last in Boston in September where he held an event at Logan airport detailing new work happening because of the recently passed bipartisan infrastructure law, gave remarks about his Cancer Moonshot initiative at the JFK Library, and, yes, attended a different political fundraiser.
The Earthshot Prize is inspired by President John F. Kennedy’s audacious, and eventually successful, idea for American scientists to put a man on the moon. Kennedy made his famous “moonshot” speech in 1962.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
