President Biden to be in Boston on Friday, just like the royals

President Biden is scheduled to appear at a Boston political fund-raiser this Friday, the same day that the Prince and Princess of Wales will be in the city to announce the winners of their Earthshot Prize awards.

An invitation to the fund-raiser event obtained by the Globe says Biden will appear at the event alongside Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey. Money raised at the Boston event will aid Democratic efforts in a Georgia Senate run-off election, which takes place Tuesday, Dec. 6.

It was not clear Monday whether Biden plans to attend the Earthshot Prize ceremony, which aims to honor innovators who are addressing climate change and environmental concerns. A request for comment from the White House was not immediately returned.