Bill Belichick’s take on Hunter Henry’s overturned TD? ‘It doesn’t matter what you think or what I think.’

It’s the kind of play coaches and officials look at in the offseason and have a hard time agreeing on, Belichick said Monday on WEEI’s Greg Hill Show.

At first, the officials did too, as they initially ruled it was a touchdown. The play was overturned after a review.

Hunter Henry thought he caught his second touchdown of the game to give the Patriots the lead in Thursday night’s 33-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

“We look at plays in the offseason,” said Belichick. “Officials might bring in 20 plays and say, ‘OK, these are catches and these 10 aren’t. I think we all kind of sit in the room and I don’t think there is a consensus on, ‘Oh yeah, I see that’. They are close plays and it’s hard to reach a consensus on a lot of plays.”

Advertisement

On Thursday night, NFL VP of Officiating Walt Anderson explained via a pool reporter that Henry had to maintain control of the ball as he went to the ground.

Get Point After Delivering exclusive analysis and commentary on the Patriots and the NFL right to your inbox, on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

“The term that’s commonly used is ‘surviving the ground,’” Anderson said. “A lot of people refer to that. So, as he’s going to the ground, he has the elements of two feet and control, but because he’s going to the ground, he has to maintain control of the ball when he does go to the ground.”

It appeared Henry had both hands underneath the ball before he hit the ground, but the officials ruled otherwise and the catch was overturned.

”What the rule is, and what you actually see on the video that they show, sometimes it’s not clear to everybody what exactly it is we’re seeing,” Belichick said. “Did this happen? Was his foot down? Did he have possession? Did he not? There are a lot of those close plays. We’re looking ahead. We’re moving on. There’s nothing we can do about that. Those calls are out of our control.”

Advertisement

Belichick also pointed out the folly of discussing the play days later.

“It doesn’t matter what you think or what I think,” Belichick said. “The only thing that matters is what they think and what they saw. What they saw, that’s what we all have to live by.”