Celtics ride dominant first quarter to steamroll hapless Hornets, take 13th win in last 14

Jayson Tatum had 35 points, Marcus Smart had 22 points and 15 assists, and Malcolm Brogdon added 21 points to lead the Celtics. The score was so lopsided that all three players watched the entire fourth quarter from the bench, a common occurrence recently. The Celtics led by as many as 42 points and shot 59.1 percent from the field and 46.2 percent from the 3-point line.

Boston is just doing as it pleases, regardless of who is trying to stand in the way. This 140-105 romp over Charlotte was the Celtics’ fourth win in a row and 13th in their last 14 games. And the dominance of the wins during this current streak has stood out, with Monday’s being the most thorough.

The Celtics rolled over another overmatched opponent on Monday night. This time, it was the Hornets, but the jerseys on the opposite bench have hardly mattered.

The Celtics were without Al Horford (back stiffness) and Jaylen Brown (neck stiffness), but with Boston playing its second game in as many nights against an inferior opponent, those injury announcements could be followed by a wink and a nod.

Gordon Hayward, LaMelo Ball, and Terry Rozier were all sidelined for the Hornets, who got 24 points from Jalen McDaniels. Charlotte committed 20 turnovers.

Observations from the Celtics’ win:

⋅ Look, there’s not much to say here. The Hornets are not a very good team, and they’re even worse when they’re missing most of their good players, as they were on Monday night. But the Celtics deserve credit for leaving no doubt and ensuring that these backups didn’t find a jolt of confidence. The Celtics took their first double-digit lead just over four minutes into the game and remained in control after that. It was another complete, thorough, and efficient effort.

⋅ With Horford out, Blake Griffin started at center for the Celtics. When Griffin signed with the team he probably envisioned a slightly larger role over the first two months of this season with both Danilo Gallinari and Robert Williams out.

But entering Monday he had played just 78 minutes all year. For one night, at least, he received a significant opportunity and turned back the clock. He started the game by drilling a 3-pointer, and the crowd absolutely erupted when he threw down a one-handed alley-oop in the second quarter. The former slam-dunk champion followed that up with a two-handed jam.

But Griffin’s finest moment came earlier. On one first-quarter possession, he crashed the glass and tipped a missed Tatum shot to the perimeter. When Smart missed the ensuing 3-pointer, Griffin soared back into the paint and pulled down another rebound. Those are the hustle plays that will give Joe Mazzulla faith in Griffin if he needs him at some point.

⋅ When the Celtics acquired Malcolm Brogdon from the Pacers over the summer, there were questions about how he and Marcus Smart might coexist in Boston’s backcourt. It’s early, and everything runs smoothly when a team is winning, but the pairing has been just about perfect so far.

Smart’s role has not been reduced and he remains as valuable as ever. Brogdon has embraced his bench role and has no issue sacrificing scoring for the good of the team. In the first half Monday, both players were dominant. They combined for 41 points, 21 assists, and 7 rebounds.

⋅ Tatum seemed to realize that the lopsided score would cut his night short. He attempted 28 shots, tying his season high, through just three quarters. He faced little resistance getting to the rim and had some crafty finishes, but he was just 4 of 14 from the 3-point line, dropping to 34.7 percent for the season, a career low. It’s not really an area of concern yet, but it’s worth monitoring.

