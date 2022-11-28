On Day 1, Andover girls’ basketball makes a spirited return to the court

“It almost feels like Christmas morning a little bit,” he said. “It’s just exciting; there’s this positive energy and nervous anticipation, and everybody’s just really excited to go.”

After their run to the Division 1 final last March against Springfield Central, the Golden Warriors held their first tryouts Monday evening on the first official day of the 2022-23 winter season. Hibino couldn’t wait to get his team back on the court.

Andover girls’ basketball coach Alan Hibino is embracing the spirit of the season — the basketball season.

Andover had 45 girls attend Monday’s session, a slight increase from recent years, and Hibino takes pride in the high number of multi-sport athletes joining for basketball.

Advertisement

The squad also brings back several core pieces from last season’s 21-2 squad. Anna Foley, a Globe Super Teamer bound for Quinnipiac, returns to anchor the center position. Senior captains Amelia Hanscom, Marissa Kobelski and Kathleen Yates flank Foley in a potent lineup.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“They’re grounded, they’re tight-knit, they’re motivated, and they know what they want to accomplish this year,” Hibino said of his team.

The Golden Warriors had a comeback bid fall just short in their 43-40 championship loss to Springfield Central last March. They have a proven roster that ranks among the early favorites for the D1 crown. Hibino doesn’t want the pressure to frazzle his players, and believes they’re capable of the game-by-game approach necessary to savor the upcoming journey.

“I think they just have great awareness and perspective of how precious the moment is and how precious the present is,” he said.

“They’re grounded, they’re tight-knit, they’re motivated, and they know what they want to accomplish this year." ALAN HIBINO, Andover girls' basketball coach (above) Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

Other early storylines to watch among top teams:

▪ Oliver Ames captured a thrilling Division 2 championship to close the final chapter of Laney Clement-Holbrook’s legendary 46-year coaching career. The Tigers didn’t have to look far for her successor. Brittany Engle moves up to head coach after six seasons as an assistant under Clement-Holbrook. Engle led the Tigers in scoring back when they won the state championship in 2006.

Advertisement

▪ Norwood, the other 2022 Division 2 state finalist, also has a new face at the helm. Kristen McDonnell now leads the Mustang girls after guiding the boys’ side to a 2021-22 state final appearance in Division 2. McDonnell also won four Division 1 championships and compiled a 211-32 record with the Braintree girls’ team.

▪ St. Mary’s welcomes back most of its Division 3 title-winning core, including Globe Super Team guard Yirsy Queliz, All-Scholastic wing Kellyn Preira, Globe All-Star scorer Niya Morgen, and eighth-grade rising star Bella Owumi. The Spartans won a thriller against Rockland in the D3 final and should again be one of the best squads in the state.

▪ Amesbury, the reigning Division 4 champion, is also adding a new voice. Former US Senator Scott Brown replaces Gregg Dollas, who abruptly resigned in April. Brown is a former captain at Wakefield, as well as at Tufts, and most recently coached the junior high boys’ team at Rye, N.H.

▪ Several top MIAA players from last season made the move to the prep ranks. Nobles added Globe Super Team wing Ashley Dinges (formerly at Central Catholic), All-Scholastic guard Jasmyn Cooper (Oliver Ames), and All-Scholastic center Grace Oliver (Norwell). Orlagh Gormley, a Super Teamer at North Quincy, is now at Dexter Southfield.