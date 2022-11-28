Mavrick Bourdeau does all — and does it well — for Shawsheen

“Great leadership qualities,” Shawsheen coach Al Costabile said of Bourdeau. “Surely one of the best offensive threats in the [Commonwealth Athletic Conference]”

The 6-foot senior captain from Billerica does a bit of everything for the 11-0 Rams: He has reeled in 38 receptions for 496 yards and seven touchdowns, rushed 16 times for 88 yards and a touchdown, and is 7-of-11 passing for 155 yards and two more scores. Add in a team-leading four interceptions and he has played an integral role for Shawsheen in its drive to Friday’s Division 5 Super Bowl against North Reading (Gillette Stadium, 5:30 p.m.).

Bourdeau started playing baseball and basketball at age 5, and he has three Commonwealth MVP awards between the sports (two in baseball, one in basketball). Arriving at Shawsheen, he decided to try his hand at football, and played quarterback his first two seasons.

“I was looking to make friends in high school and thought I’d give it a try,” Bourdeau said.

When Sid Tildsley arrived as a freshman last fall with dual-threat ability at QB, Bourdeau shifted to receiver. He said it was the “best decision.”

“Sid came in and did a good job, there’s good chemistry between me and Sid,” Bourdeau said. “[I get to use] my athleticism instead of my mind. I use my arm on the outside too with trick plays, it’s always fun.”

Costabile said combo gives the team flexibility, and it allows Tildsley and Bourdeau to take pressure off each other to have the two “Swiss Army knives” on the field together.

“It’s really a unique thing to have, and I feel very fortunate to have it,” Costabile said. “They’re so coachable, the two of them, and so unselfish. They’re both team-first guys, and it’s so important to make that work. To make that combo work, you’ve got to have total unselfishness.”

Bourdeau is also the starting point guard on the basketball team and runs the point for the baseball team at shortstop. He plans to play college baseball at Saint Anselm.

“When you play all three sports it ties in together, it makes you more athletic in each one,” he said.

As do his classmates at Shawsheen Tech, Bourdeau balances work, and athletics, and academics, maintaining at 3.76 grade-point average. On his work-week schedule, Bourdeau leaves his house at 4:30 a.m. for his shift with Bruno Brothers Plumbing and HVAC, is back at school for practice by 2 p.m., and then gets his lifting in before heading home.

“It really is no joke,” he said. “You take care of your body when you’re free to, getting your diet right, getting as much sleep as possible. You keep your mind right, it isn’t as bad as you think.”

With Bourdeau and Tildsley (1,785 yards, 23 TDs passing; 633 yards, 12 TDs rushing; 4 interceptions) powering the attack, and Constable at the helm for his 31st season, the Rams knew this year would be different.

“We definitely had a feeling at the beginning of the season that we have something special,” Bourdeau said. “Everyone bought in this year, lifting in the offseason, doing their job every single day.”

Added Bourdeau: “It feels great. Being the underdog, no one thought it was coming. Working hard every day, sweating, it’s worth it in the end.”

▪ Before the season, North Reading coach Eddie Blum said he would have to wait and see what was going to be special about his squad. Last year’s Super Bowl runner-up team stood out to him with players keeping their teammates focused and accountable at workouts, scrimmages, and games.

Reflecting on his journey with this year’s Hornets (10-1), he said it’s that they are willing to have honest conversations with each other.

“We do have those things, we do listen to each other,” Blum said. “When all is said and done, we all appreciate each other and love each other. We’ve had several of them this year that’s helped players and coaches.”

Seniors Matt Guidebeck, Alex Carucci, and Sam Morelli have been open and willing to talk with coaches.

“In the past, I think players might have made it a joke,” Blum said. “None of this is personal. If something needs to be said, we process it collectively. That’s been special, that’s been fun.”

▪ Before the kickoff of Shawsheen home games, sophomore defensive end Nate Mello sings the national anthem, and the rest of the Rams sing along from the field. Mello was “thrilled” when Costabile approached him about singing the anthem.

”Singing for my team is pretty important to me because it expresses my love for the game and my passion about singing,” Mello said. “I feel like it adds a bunch of energy to the team, considering we’ve all been through a lot and have a special bond with each other.”

Mello goes through all the same pregame warmups as the rest of the team, before going to the press box and singing.

“I discovered the singing talents of Mello in the basketball season. When he first mentioned it I said, ‘You should do it,’ ” Bourdeau said. “It sets us off on a good first step, it’s familiar to us and it keeps us calm at the same time.”

AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.