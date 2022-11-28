Previewing and predicting the Division 5 Super Bowl: North Reading vs. Shawsheen

North Reading senior Alex Carucci is a challenge for defenses with his legs and his arm.

What: Division 5 Super Bowl.

When: Friday, 5:30 p.m.

Where: Gillette Stadium.

How to stream: NFHSNetwork.com.

AN INSIDE LOOK

Coaches: North Reading — Eddie Blum (fifth season, 39-13); Shawsheen — Al Costabile (31st season, 207-127 overall, including 167-104 with Shawsheen).

Scoring: North Reading – 39.8 ppg; Shawsheen – 31.4.

Defense: North Reading – 15.3 ppg.; Shawsheen – 14.7.

The heavies up front: North Reading — senior Anthony Pino (6 feet 1 inch, 250 pounds), Shawsheen — Cooper Lemieux (6-4, 255).

Stat check: North Reading senior Alex Carucci has completed 73.5 percent (100 of 136) of his passes for 1,860 yards and 25 touchdowns with one interception. He has also rushed 227 yards and 6 touchdowns on 38 carries. Classmate Craig Rubino (38 catches, 832 yards,10 touchdowns,) has been a force, but was on crutches on Thanksgiving after suffering an injury the previous week. Junior Will Batten has 89 carries for 718 yards and 13 TDs. For Shawsheen, sophomore Sid Tildsley (1,785 yards passing, 23 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions; 103 rushes for 633 yards and 12 touchdowns) is a dual threat. Senior Mavrick Bourdeau has 38 receptions for 496 yards and 7 touchdowns, is 7-of-11 passing for 155 yards, a pair of scores, and an interception, and 16 rushes for 88 yards and a TD. Juniors Ryan Copson (37 receptions, 704 yards) and Caleb Caceres (106 carries, 663 yards) each have nine touchdowns.

The captains: North Reading — WR/LB Craig Rubino (Sr.), QB/DB Alex Carucci (Sr.), WR/LB/K Matt Guidebeck (Sr.), OL/LB Sam Morelli (Sr.), OL/DL Anthony Pino (Sr.), OL/DL Owen Delano (Sr.); Shawsheen — WR/QB/DB Mavrick Bourdeau (Sr.), WR/OLB Kevin Ackerley (Sr.).

Seniors on the roster: North Reading — 16; Shawsheen — 7.

Last Super Bowl appearance: North Reading – 2021; Shawsheen 2010.

OUTLOOK

North Reading (No. 2) and Shawsheen (No. 4) were the top seeds from Eastern Massachusetts in Division 5. Both teams earned nail-biting victories in the semifinals: Guidebeck drilled a 39-yard field goal as time expired in a 32-29 victory over Bishop Fenwick and Tildsley conneced with Copson with 2:04 remaining to lift Shawsheen past Dover-Sherborn, 21-14. The Hornets were denied by Swampscott at Gillette last December, but have done everything to make it right back.

PREDICTION

Quarterback play will be crucial, and Carucci doesn’t make a lot of mistakes. Tildsley doesn’t have as much experience, but Bourdeau, his senior teammate and all-purpose weapon, can take the pressure off, as well as their veteran coach.

Shawsheen 28, North Reading 26

AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.