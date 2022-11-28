Previewing and predicting the Division 6 Super Bowl: St. Mary’s vs. Stoneham

Where: Gillette Stadium.

How to stream: Patriots.com, CBSBoston.com.

AN INSIDE LOOK

Coaches: Stoneham — Bob Almeida (11th season, 82-38 at Stoneham, 207-107-1 overall, including at Wilmington); St. Mary’s — Sean Driscoll (fifth season, 39-15 at St. Mary’s, 97-73 overall, including at Winthrop).

Scoring: Stoneham — 32.2 ppg.; St. Mary’s — 32.3.

Defense: Stoneham — 15.0; St. Mary’s — 13.2.

The heavies up front: Stoneham — Jarred Linehan (6 feet 4 inches, 270 pounds); St. Mary’s — Graham Richman (6-1, 305).

Stat check: Stoneham has executed its complex run schemes to perfection, churning out 3,417 yards and 43 touchdowns on 453 rushing attempts, good for 8 yards per carry. Senior Colin Farren has produced 1,335 yards and 17 touchdowns. Senior quarterback Jason Nutting is a dual threat, with 691 yards rushing and 13 touchdowns. St. Mary’s also excels at running the ball, amassing 2,960 yards behind the senior duo of Derick Coulanges (1,174 yards, 11 touchdowns) and David Brown Jr. (1,070 yards, 18 touchdowns).

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

The captains: Stoneham — RB/DB Dominic Florino (Jr.), FB/DE Paul Mannke (Sr.), QB/DB Jason Nutting (Sr.), OL/DL Donaldo Robelo (Sr.); St. Mary’s — RB/DB David Brown Jr (Sr.), RB/LB Derick Coulanges (Sr.), OL/DL Tommy Falasca (Sr.), TE/DL Jack Marks (Sr.), OL/DL Graham Richmond (Sr.), TE/DL Nick Sacco (Sr.).

Advertisement

Seniors on roster: Stoneham — 13; St. Mary’s — 15.

Last Super Bowl appearance: Stoneham — 2018; St. Mary’s — 2018.

OUTLOOK

Both teams stumbled in Week 4, suffering their only losses. Stoneham is adept at finding and exploiting favorable matchups in the opposition’s pre-snap formation. With a physical, tough group, Stoneham is riding high after a gritty 30-22 win over Reading on Thanksgiving. St. Mary’s group boasts a plethora of speed. On defense, St. Mary’s finds the ball and swarms immediately, evidenced in a 12-10 victory over Bishop Feehan in Week 3.

Advertisement

PREDICTION

With both teams predicated on running the ball effectively in the path to victory, the battle in the trenches and tackling at the first and second level will dictate the outcome. Stoneham’s line has played incredibly all season, but St. Mary’s boasts explosive playmakers at all levels.

St. Mary’s 30, Stoneham 28

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.