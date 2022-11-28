fb-pixel Skip to main content

Robert Kraft lets Virginia football team use Patriots plane to attend funerals

By Ben Volin Globe Staff,Updated November 28, 2022, 35 minutes ago
Steven Napolillo on Twitter

The Patriots weren’t using their team plane this past weekend after playing the Vikings in Minnesota on Thanksgiving, so Robert Kraft put it to good use.

The Patriots donated the use of their plane to the University of Virginia football team so members could attend three funerals in three states. Football players Devin Chandler, D’Sean Perry, and Lavel Davis Jr. were shot and killed Nov. 13 on a charter bus while returning from a class trip.

Perry’s funeral was Saturday in Miami, Chandler’s was Sunday in Virginia Beach, and Davis will have a celebration of life Wednesday in North Charleston, S.C.

Advertisement

The entire team wanted to attend the services but didn’t have the funds or the means. Patriots spokesman Stacey James confirmed that Kraft donated the plane and paid for the flights. The Patriots plane was sighted in Charlottesville, Va., by a free-lance journalist Saturday morning.

Kraft has used the Patriots’ “Air Kraft” for several charitable and humanitarian efforts in the past. Among them: Bringing medical equipment to Haiti, taking Parkland survivors to the March For Our Lives rally, returning US troops from the Horn of Africa, and providing transportation for Providence basketball for March Madness and Rhode Island football for a big game in Baltimore.






Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video