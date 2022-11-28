Robert Kraft lets Virginia football team use Patriots plane to attend funerals

The Patriots weren’t using their team plane this past weekend after playing the Vikings in Minnesota on Thanksgiving, so Robert Kraft put it to good use.

The Patriots donated the use of their plane to the University of Virginia football team so members could attend three funerals in three states. Football players Devin Chandler, D’Sean Perry, and Lavel Davis Jr. were shot and killed Nov. 13 on a charter bus while returning from a class trip.

Perry’s funeral was Saturday in Miami, Chandler’s was Sunday in Virginia Beach, and Davis will have a celebration of life Wednesday in North Charleston, S.C.