Buenas and Super Bien’s Melissa Stefanini reveals the right way to eat an empanada

Let’s talk about how you got your start. What made you want to do this?

East Boston’s Melissa Stefanini, 37, has been making dough at Bow Market’s Buenas Empanadas for the past five years. She recently spread out to open Super Bien at the Charles River Speedway marketplace in Brighton. She calls her new endeavor a “grocery bar”: Here you’ll find buttery empanadas, snacks (soft-boiled eggs are a big seller), all-natural South American wines, chimichurri, and other condiments, and takeaway provisions. Her empanadas go beyond classic ground beef and cheese, too: Get yours stuffed with root vegetables, curried cauliflower, yellowfin tuna, and spicy tomato sauce, or even wrapped as a hybrid hot dog.

Advertisement

It all started with my partner — my boyfriend at the time — Sebastian [Galvez]. When I lived in L.A., I was working in advertising and never could find good empanadas. There’s not much Argentinian and South American food over there. So we wanted to start making empanadas. We started sharing them with my office, and it kind of grew from there, really organically.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Why come to Boston?

I came here for a job that I didn’t want! They called my bluff a little bit. The interview wasn’t the best. I didn’t want to move. I wanted to stay living in California. And they were like: ‘What can we do to get you to join us?’ I named a bunch of things that I thought were crazy: this much money for relocation, all the normal stuff. And then I was like: ‘My boyfriend needs a job, too. We just started this thing with empanadas. We want to sell them in your office.’ No one was going to say yes to that! And they were like: ‘OK!’ So, I thought, ‘I guess I’ll go.’

Why empanadas?

It’s just one of the classic foods from our families, and it’s easy to share. It’s just a really shareable food, between friends and family, sitting at a table. It’s just something that we missed from home. I’m from Miami, but my parents are from Argentina.

Advertisement

What are your earliest food memories? Did you grow up eating certain foods that inspired you later?

Yes and no. Like I said, I never really started in food. And it was actually more Sebastian at the time who learned how to cook from his grandparents. I’ve learned a lot over the past five years about cooking, but I didn’t grow up doing too much of it.

I just remember sharing meals with my family around the table on my uncle’s farm, what’s called a finca in Argentina. It wasn’t like a big family business or anything. He made some wine. They had rabbits and chickens, and we’d eat those when we were all together. Most of my fond memories around food are just getting to sit around the table with everyone.

Let’s talk vibe. Union Square versus the Speedway: How are your locations different?

Our space at the Speedway is about three times as large. I have seats and a bar. So there’s a lot more space for product, and people physically. Conceptually, there’s more space in there to do stuff that isn’t just empanadas. The first store is pretty small. I chose to make it pretty streamlined and niche and stick to [empanadas], because it’s just easier to wrap your head around when you’re in 160 square feet of space.

Advertisement

And the [Speedway] is still really new. So it’s still finding its vibe. … That’s actually the fun part, because we can all work together to create that kind of stuff. [The Koji Club’s] Alyssa [DiPasquale] and I partnered to do a thing called Super Club to build up a patio and intermingle our guests and our crowds.

What’s your take on the Boston food scene in general?

I think the community of people in this industry is some of the best that I’ve ever experienced. That’s been really cool, as someone who’s not from here. It’s been really special. Just the hospitality as a guest: You feel basically like family, and the understanding that you get between industry folks is really special. I haven’t spent 10 years living in another place besides here, so I’m not an expert on many other cities, but when I go to restaurants in other places, it doesn’t feel the same.

Which local places in East Boston do you absolutely love? That’s just such a good neighborhood for food.

I love Saigon Hut for sure. I actually always get their chicken curry soup. It’s very good. I love Alexis [Cervasio’s] shop, EBO & Co. She’s one of my best friends. And The Quiet Few. And KO Pies; I haven’t had their mushy peas in so long, but I used to eat my weight in mushy peas, for real.

Advertisement

Where do you like to eat when you’re not working?

I’m not sure I should put this in print, but: Taco Bell. I love Taco Bell Mexican pizza, for real. I find myself at Nightshade Noodle Bar whenever I’m [not working], which is not often. If I’m not working, I’m going there. I’m also getting a lot of Vinal Bakery breakfast sandwiches. That’s also amazing. That’s a lifesaver.

What’s your favorite snack or vice? Besides Taco Bell, of course.

The best way to describe the new store is that I get to make a lot of dishes with Bueno products that we don’t have room to explain in the other store. Before I opened, I would always have a six-and-a-half-minute soft-boiled egg on arugula. This sounds like I’m doing a product placement for my own company, but it’s something that I love. I love soft-boiled eggs on toast with arugula. Either I’m putting chili crisp on there or pebre. It’s just mainly food that I want to eat, and I hope people like it.

Is there a right way to eat an empanada? What’s your empanada-eating strategy?

You definitely don’t need a fork. People ask, and I’m always like: ‘I don’t have forks here!’ Not judging, but you don’t need one. I don’t think there’s a right way to eat an empanada, is what I’m trying to say. I go four bites. Or I’ll break one in half with my hands and have two different flavors. I’ll break each in half and do a half of one and a half of another, and switch between them.

Advertisement

What’s your favorite filling?

I had this conversation literally last night. The ham and cheese that we make is forever my favorite one, and our spinach and cheese, for sure.

How much do you work?

100 hours. I work a lot. I’m equally everywhere, all the time.

Are you going to open anywhere new, or is this it for a while?

This is it for a while. … I’m not going to open anything any time soon, but we started making em-paw-nadas from scrap dough, and it’s taken off at Bow Market. All the dogs come to us for a treat. Their owner gets an empanada, and the dog gets an em-paw-nada. I’m kind of obsessed with this idea of opening a place for dogs. This sounds absolutely insane, and I can’t believe I’m saying I’d ever open another thing, given how tired this process has made me.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.