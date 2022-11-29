A reader’s kitchen tip: Have ‘Clean the Fridge’ nights

A few weeks ago, we asked readers to send in their money- and food-saving kitchen tips, and it’s been fun hearing clever ideas from so many people. Please keep them coming; send your tip, full name, and hometown to christine.morris@globe.com with “kitchen tip” in the subject line. We’ll be running these reader submissions periodically in the Food section, starting today with this idea from Sue in Scituate, for when we have more holiday leftovers and less time to cook.

When our kids were home, we used to do “Clean the Fridge” nights. I’d pull out all the many different leftovers and random foods from the fridge and line them up on the kitchen counter like a buffet. When everything was placed in a nice display it looked pretty good. Each kid grabbed a plate and walked along the offerings. The kids loved how it gave them the freedom to select their food, and I loved how everything got devoured. All that and it was a dinner without any work!

Sue D’Arcangelo, Scituate

