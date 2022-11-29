Recipe: Get the kids to eat more vegetables with spaghetti squash mac and cheese cups

Serves 4

This writer isn't going to go as far as to claim that something slathered in bechamel sauce and cheese is healthy, but this mac and cheese, made with spaghetti squash in place of pasta, sure is a fun, delicious, and fairly easy way to get the kids to eat more vegetables. Spaghetti squash takes its name from the way the flesh forms long, thin strands after roasting. Halve the squash vertically or horizontally; one way the shells become cups, and the other way, they are boats. If cutting horizontally, try to remove the stems before baking; the bottoms can be evened out after cooking when the squash are tender and easier to deal with. After roasting, use a fork to remove the flesh from the walls of the squash, creating the spaghetti. Toss the spaghetti with bechamel sauce and Swiss cheese before returning it to the shells, and topping with your own seasoned breadcrumbs. Bake just until golden and bubbly. See if that doesn't get the kids interested.

2 spaghetti squash, halved and seeded 1¾ cups half and half 1 tablespoon cornstarch 2 cups grated Swiss cheese Salt and pepper, to taste Pinch of grated nutmeg 2 cloves garlic ½ cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese 2 slices hearty white bread, torn into pieces ½ teaspoon paprika 1 tablespoon olive oil ¼ cup chopped fresh parsley

1. Set the oven at 400 degrees. Have on hand a baking sheet.

2. Set the 4 halves of squash cut-sides down on the baking sheet. Roast for 35 minutes, or until the shells are tender when pierced with a paring knife. When they are cool enough to handle, use a fork to scrape the inside walls of each half to form the spaghetti strands. Leave behind just enough of the walls to support the shells. Transfer the spaghetti pulp to a large bowl. Set the shells hollow sides up on the baking sheet. Leave the oven on.

3. In a small saucepan, bring 1 1/2 cups of the half and half to a simmer over medium heat.

4. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, whisk the remaining 1/4 cup half and half with the cornstarch. Slowly whisk the cornstarch mixture into the simmering half and half. Cook, stirring constantly, until the sauce comes to a boil and thickens.

5. Lower the heat. Stir in 1 1/2 cups of the Swiss cheese with a generous pinch each of salt, pepper, and nutmeg.

6. Remove the saucepan from the heat and pour the sauce over the spaghetti strands. Sprinkle with the remaining 1/2 cup Swiss cheese and toss well. Divide the squash mixture among the shells.

7. In a food processor, pulse the garlic until it is finely chopped. Add the bread and pulse until the mixture forms coarse crumbs. Add the Parmesan and pulse again.

8. Transfer the crumb mixture to a bowl. Stir in the paprika, olive oil, parsley, and a pinch of salt. Toss well.

9. Top each shell with some of the crumb mixture. Bake the filled shells for 15 minutes, or until they are golden brown and bubbling at the edges.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick