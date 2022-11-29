fb-pixel Skip to main content
SEASONAL RECIPES

Recipe: Press the holiday reset button with warm roasted vegetables drizzled with citrus dressing

By Sally Pasley Vargas Globe Correspondent,Updated November 29, 2022, 19 minutes ago
Warm Roasted Vegetable Salad.Sally Pasley Vargas

Serves 6

After so much feasting, you'll need a break with this colorful platter of roasted carrots, cauliflower, and cabbage. Use two baking sheets to roast the vegetables, which are tossed with olive oil, and while they're still warm, sprinkle them with toasted almonds, fresh mint, and parsley leaves. A quick way to chop whole almonds without a mess is to enclose them in a zipper bag and tap them firmly with a rolling pin. Arrange the vegetables on a platter, scatter them with the garnishes, and drizzle with a mustard-citrus dressing. The dish will help push the reset button before the next round of celebrations.

VEGETABLES

1small cauliflower (about 1 1/2 pounds) cut into small florets
1pound carrots, halved lengthwise, if thick, cut on the diagonal into 3-inch lengths
2tablespoons olive oil
Salt and black pepper, to taste
1small red cabbage (about 1 pound), halved and cut into 1-inch-thick wedges
¼cup whole roasted, unsalted almonds, coarsely chopped
3sprigs fresh flat-leaf parsley, leaves removed
3sprigs fresh mint, leaves removed
Pinch of crushed red pepper

1. Set the oven at 425 degrees. Line 2 rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper.

2. On 1 baking sheet, pile the cauliflower and carrots. Use your hands to toss with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil. Sprinkle with salt and black pepper. Spread in one layer. Roast for 25 minutes, or until tender.

3. On the other baking sheet, drizzle the cabbage wedges with the remaining 1 tablespoon oil. Toss with your hands to coat them with oil. Sprinkle with salt and black pepper. Spread in one layer. Roast for 15 minutes, or until tender.

4. Arrange the warm vegetables on a platter. Sprinkle with the almonds, parsley, mint, and red pepper. Drizzle with the dressing and serve warm or at room temperature.

DRESSING

1tablespoon Dijon mustard
Grated rind and juice of 1/2 lemon
Grated rind and juice of 1/2 orange
2teaspoons maple syrup
Salt and pepper, to taste
2tablespoons olive oil

1. In a small bowl, whisk the mustard, lemon rind and juice, orange rind and juice, maple syrup, salt, and pepper until smooth.

2. Whisk in the oil, a little at a time. Taste for seasoning and add more salt and pepper, if you like.

Sally Pasley Vargas

