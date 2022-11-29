Recipes: Add global flair to roasted veggies with miso, honey and ginger, and more

Roasting is one of the easiest and most flavorful ways to cook vegetables. The dry heat encourages browning, creating aromatic compounds and toasted flavors. We build on that foundation by drawing inspiration from flavors around the world, including Japanese miso. When mixed with ginger and honey, it makes a rich but balanced sauce for Brussels sprouts, carrots, and parsnips. The Turkish vegetable medley turlu turlu, often described as spiced-up ratatouille, combines Aleppo pepper, coriander, and cinnamon with roasted tomatoes and eggplant. And the spices coating Nigerian beef suya inspire our recipe for peanut-crusted roasted potatoes, which we serve with a tomato-chili relish.

Pan-Roasted Winter Vegetables With Miso, Ginger, and Honey

Makes 4 to 6 servings

This wintry combination of carrots, parsnips, Brussels sprouts, and shallots starts on the stove top, covered for a portion of the time to facilitate cooking. Cast-iron skillets often do not have lids, so if needed, borrow one from a similarly sized pot or simply set a baking sheet on top. After a toss with butter and a savory-sweet mixture of umami-rich miso, ginger, and honey, the vegetables finish in a moderately hot oven, where the even heat renders them fully tender and nicely browned. Serve as a side to roasted chicken, turkey, duck, pork, or lamb, or offer this as part of a vegetarian meal.

Keep the root ends on the shallots. Trim off only the outer dry, fibrous area, leaving the root ends intact so the shallots don’t separate into layers after they’re halved.

2 tablespoons white miso

2 teaspoons honey, plus more to serve

2 teaspoons finely grated fresh ginger

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

8 ounces carrots, peeled, trimmed, halved lengthwise, and cut into 3- to 4-inch pieces

8 ounces parsnips, peeled, trimmed, halved lengthwise, and cut into 3- to 4-inch pieces

1 pound medium Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved

3 medium shallots, root ends intact, halved

2 tablespoons grape-seed or other neutral oil

2 tablespoons salted butter, cut into 2 pieces

Heat the oven to 425 degrees with a rack in the upper-middle position. In a small bowl, whisk together the miso, honey, ginger, and ½ teaspoon pepper; set aside.

In a 12-inch cast-iron skillet, toss the carrots, parsnips, Brussels sprouts, shallots, oil, and ½ teaspoon salt. Distribute in an even layer with the cut sides against the pan as much as possible. Set over medium-high heat and cook, stirring only once or twice, until the vegetables begin to brown, 5 to 7 minutes. Cover, reduce to medium heat, and cook, stirring occasionally, until the carrots and parsnips begin to soften, 4 to 5 minutes.

Add the butter and toss until melted, then add the miso mixture and toss until the vegetables are evenly coated. Transfer the skillet, uncovered, to the oven and roast until the vegetables are tender and nicely charred, 10 to 15 minutes; stir once about halfway through.

Remove the skillet from the oven (the handle will be hot), then taste and season with salt and pepper. Serve directly from the skillet, drizzled with additional honey, or transfer to a serving dish, then drizzle with additional honey.

Roasted Vegetables With Cilantro Yogurt Connie Miller/of CB Creatives

Roasted Vegetables With Cilantro Yogurt

Makes 4 to 6 servings

The vegetables for Turkish turlu turlu are sometimes stewed, sometimes roasted; we chose the latter approach, as we’re fond of the browning and flavor concentration that results from cooking in the dry heat of the oven.

You can choose from vegetables of all sorts — from turnips to okra — to go into turlu turlu. For our version, we limit it to a few types of produce with similar cooking times and complementary flavors and textures. Earthy, mildly spicy Aleppo pepper (or paprika mixed with cayenne), coriander, and cinnamon perfume the vegetables, their flavors blooming during roasting. A final flourish of yogurt mixed with cilantro is by no means traditional (cilantro isn’t often used in Turkish cuisine), but we think it adds a bright, creamy counterpoint to the deeply flavorful veggies.

A baking sheet or a low-sided pan isn’t a good choice for this recipe; the higher sides of a roasting pan slow the rate of moisture evaporation so the vegetables don’t dry out before they’re fully tender. We use a 3-inch-deep roasting pan that measures 13-by-15 inches.

1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon Aleppo pepper or 1 tablespoon sweet paprika plus ½ teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 tablespoon ground coriander

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

2 1-pound eggplants, trimmed and cut into 1-inch chunks

2 medium red onions, each cut into 8 wedges

1 medium poblano chili or red bell pepper, stemmed, seeded, and cut into 1-inch wedges

8 ounces green beans, trimmed

1 pint cherry or grape tomatoes

1 cup whole-milk or low-fat plain Greek yogurt

1½ cups lightly packed cilantro, finely chopped

Heat the oven to 500 degrees with a rack in the middle position. In a small bowl, whisk together the oil, Aleppo pepper, coriander, cinnamon, and 1 teaspoon each salt and black pepper.

In a roasting pan, combine the eggplant, onions, chili, and green beans. Add the spiced oil, toss until the vegetables are coated, and then distribute in an even layer. Scatter the tomatoes over them. Roast, stirring every 15 minutes, until browned and tender, 35 to 40 minutes.

While the vegetables cook, in a small bowl, stir together the yogurt, cilantro, ½ teaspoon salt, and ¼ teaspoon black pepper; set aside until ready to serve. Transfer the roasted vegetables to a serving platter and dollop with the cilantro yogurt.

Suya-Spiced Roasted Potatoes With Tomato-Chili Relish Connie Miller/of CB Creatives

Suya-Spiced Roasted Potatoes With Tomato-Chili Relish

Makes 4 to 6 servings

Suya is a Nigerian street food of spiced, sliced meat that is threaded on skewers and grilled. We make our suya spice mix by processing peanuts, paprika, ginger, garlic, and a touch of brown sugar, then use it to add flavor and crunch to potatoes. We add a bit of oil and toss the mixture onto halved potatoes before roasting. A simple fresh tomato relish with chili and lime served on the side brightens up the dish.

Don’t be shy about using your hands to thoroughly coat the halved potatoes with the seasoning mixture. After emptying the potatoes onto the baking sheet, be sure to scrape any seasoning remaining in the bowl onto the potatoes.

½ cup unsalted dry-roasted peanuts

2 teaspoons sweet or hot paprika

2 teaspoons ground ginger

2 teaspoons granulated garlic

1 teaspoon packed light brown sugar

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

3 tablespoons grape-seed or other neutral oil, divided

1½ pounds small (1½ to 2 inches) Yukon Gold or red potatoes, halved

3 plum tomatoes, cored and finely chopped

1 medium shallot, finely chopped

1 serrano chili, stemmed, seeded, and finely chopped

½ cup lightly packed fresh flat-leaf parsley, chopped

2 tablespoons lime juice

Heat the oven to 475 degrees with a rack in the middle position. Mist a rimmed baking sheet with cooking spray. In a food processor, combine the peanuts, paprika, ginger, garlic, sugar, ½ teaspoon salt, and 1 teaspoon pepper. Process until finely ground, about 20 seconds. Add 2 tablespoons of the oil and pulse until evenly combined, 3 to 5 times, scraping the bowl as needed.

In a large bowl, toss the potatoes with the remaining 1 tablespoon oil and ¼ teaspoon salt. Add the nut-spice mixture and use your hands to toss and press the seasoning onto the potatoes so it sticks. Scrape the potatoes and any residual seasoning onto the prepared baking sheet, then distribute in an even layer. Roast until well browned all around and a skewer inserted into the potatoes meets no resistance, 20 to 25 minutes; use a metal spatula to turn the potatoes about halfway through.

While the potatoes roast, in a small bowl, stir together the tomatoes, shallot, chili, parsley, lime juice, and ½ teaspoon each salt and pepper. When the potatoes are done, transfer to a serving dish and sprinkle with salt. Serve with the tomato relish on the side.

