100 people displaced by Lowell water main break assisted by state and local officials

“MEMA personnel remain on-site at the #Lowell Senior Center supporting the city’s disaster sheltering operation serving ~100 displaced individuals due to a major water main break last night,” the agency tweeted at 11:28 a.m. Tuesday. “ @RedCrossMA & @SalvationArmyMA also continue to support this extended mission.”

Approximately 100 people who were displaced Monday night by a water main break in Lowell continued receiving services Tuesday at a local senior center made available for the displaced, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

City officials in Lowell couldn’t immediately be reached for comment on Tuesday.

Lowell police received a report just before 3:30 p.m. of a break near Father Morissette Boulevard and Suffolk Street, police Deputy Superintendent Mark LeBlanc said Monday in an e-mail.

Officers arrived “to find an active and substantial flow of water in the area,” including parts of Father Morissette Boulevard, Moody Street, and Cabot Street, he said.

The area was secured, and police worked with the Lowell Fire Department to evacuate affected residents, LeBlanc said. Those efforts were ongoing shortly before 8:30 p.m., he said.

Lowell Mayor Sokhary Chau said about 10:45 p.m. Monday that crews were still working on repairs.

Some residents from the City View Towers — which were evacuated — were at a shelter set up in a senior center, he said in a telephone interview. Others in the shelter included residents of homes in which the basement or first floor flooded, or it was too dangerous to stay at home due to electricity issues, Chau said.

