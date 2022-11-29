Acton man, 64, dies 16 days after motorcycle crash with SUV

A 64-year-old motorcycle rider from Acton died 16 days after he was involved in a crash with an SUV on Halloween, according to the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office.
At around noon on Oct. 31, Philip Keyes was traveling west on his motorcycle along Great Road in Acton when he crashed with a Subaru Forester SUV driven by an 82-year-old Chelmsford woman, the office said in a statement Tuesday.
Keyes was taken by medical flight to Boston Medical Center, the statement said. He died Nov. 16 from injuries sustained in the crash.
The driver of the Subaru, who was the only one in the car, stayed on scene after the crash, the statement said.
Advertisement
The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, Acton Police, and State Police Reconstruction Section are conducting a joint investigation of the incident, the statement said. No charges have been filed as of Tuesday morning.
Keyes was the executive director of New England Mountain Bike Association for 26 years, according to a statement from the association. In 2008, he was inducted into the Mountain Bike Hall of Fame, the statement said.
“A passionate and adventurous man, Philip loved to travel and commune with nature, whether biking, hiking, or simply firing up a grill outdoors,” NEMBA wrote.
Bailey Allen can be reached at bailey.allen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @baileyaallen.