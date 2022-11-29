Acton man, 64, dies 16 days after motorcycle crash with SUV

A 64-year-old motorcycle rider from Acton died 16 days after he was involved in a crash with an SUV on Halloween, according to the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office.

At around noon on Oct. 31, Philip Keyes was traveling west on his motorcycle along Great Road in Acton when he crashed with a Subaru Forester SUV driven by an 82-year-old Chelmsford woman, the office said in a statement Tuesday.

Keyes was taken by medical flight to Boston Medical Center, the statement said. He died Nov. 16 from injuries sustained in the crash.