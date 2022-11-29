Attorneys for ‘multiple victims’ of deadly Apple Store crash to hold briefing on potential litigation

The lawyers will discuss the litigation and will “explain simple measures that could have been taken in order to prevent this horrific event,” the statement said.

In a statement, the Boston firm Sheff & Cook said attorneys Doug Sheff and Kathy Jo Cook will brief reporters at noon on Tuesday.

Attorneys for “multiple victims” of the recent Hingham Apple Store crash that killed one person and injured at least 19 others will hold a briefing Tuesday to discuss “the filing of litigation” on behalf of victims and their relatives, their lawyers said.

“Many individuals and families have suffered irreparable physical, psychological and financial damage as a result of this needless catastrophe,” the statement continued.

The statement didn’t identify the party or parties being sued.

On the morning of Nov. 21, an SUV plowed through the glass façade of the Apple Store at Hingham’s Derby Street Shops. New Jersey resident Kevin Bradley, 65, an employee of GMS Construction who was helping with construction work at the store, was killed. At least 19 others were hurt.

“Kevin was the loving fiance to Kathy McGrogan; they were together for over 12 years, and she was the center of his world,” A family representative wrote on GoFundMe. “He lived with Kathy, her daughter Kelly (my sister-in-law), Kelly’s fiance Drew (my brother), and my niece and nephew — AJ (5) and Bella (4) — who he adored.”

The SUV driver, Bradley Rein, 53, of Hingham, was charged with felony motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation and misdemeanor reckless operation of a motor vehicle. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf during his arraignment last week in Hingham District Court.

On Friday, Apple CEO Tim Cook and Deirdre O’Brien, the company’s senior vice president of retail and people, met with some of the crash survivors at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, according to the hospital.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. This breaking story will be updated when more information is available.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.