The Avon Board of Health is holding a free COVID vaccination clinic on Dec. 6 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Town Hall.

Appointments are encouraged, but not required, and the clinic is open to everyone — not just Avon residents.

To preregister for an appointment, go to home.color.com/vaccine/register/cataldo?calendar=ae033f38-6fc6-4...