Beverly woman, 70, found dead in Merrimack River after vehicle found abandoned

A 70-year-old Beverly woman was found dead in the Merrimack River on Tuesday afternoon after her car was found abandoned in Newburyport, authorities said.

About 11:20 a.m., State Police found an abandoned vehicle in the breakdown lane of Interstate 95 south near the Whittier Bridge, which spans the Merrimack, State Police said in a statement Tuesday evening.

Inside the vehicle, troopers found personal items that connected it to a Beverly woman. Beverly police performing a well-being check at the woman’s home couldn’t find her, according to the statement.