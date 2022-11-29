Beverly woman, 70, found dead in Merrimack River after vehicle found abandoned

A 70-year-old Beverly woman was found dead in the Merrimack River on Tuesday afternoon after her car was found abandoned in Newburyport, authorities said.
About 11:20 a.m., State Police found an abandoned vehicle in the breakdown lane of Interstate 95 south near the Whittier Bridge, which spans the Merrimack, State Police said in a statement Tuesday evening.
Inside the vehicle, troopers found personal items that connected it to a Beverly woman. Beverly police performing a well-being check at the woman’s home couldn’t find her, according to the statement.
State and local police began a search, with assistance from Environmental Police, the US Coast Guard, and a State Police helicopter, K-9 unit, and Underwater Recovery Unit, officials said.
About 3:15 p.m., Salisbury police reported that a person canoeing in wetlands adjacent to the Merrimack River had found a body in the water, State Police said. The Coast Guard recovered the body and took it by boat to the Guard’s station in Newburyport. Troopers confirmed that the body was that of the Beverly woman who abandoned her vehicle, according to the statement.
The woman’s identity was not released. The investigation into her death is continuing.
Search underway by MSP assets, local police, and @USCGNortheast for potential missing woman, 70, whose car was found abandoned on Rt 95 south just south of the Whittier Bridge, in Newburyport. Patrols, Air Wing, K9 responding along w/marine assets. Updates when available.— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) November 29, 2022
