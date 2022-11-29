Boston immigration leader to speak at First Literacy event highlighting new initiatives

A top-aide to Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is due to speak Friday at a First Literacy event highlighting several of the nonprofit’s new programs for low-income, immigrant and adult learners.
Monique Tú Nguyen, director of the Mayor’s Office for Immigrant Advancement, is due to speak at “Spotlight on Innovation in Adult Basic Education,” an event scheduled for 9 a.m. at Bunker Hill Community College in Charlestown.
Nguyen will speak on “each person’s need to share their story and the deepest desire to understand and to be understood,” according to a statement from First Literacy
The event will highlight various “newly tested and implemented” curricular initiatives, according to First Literacy, which provides which provides adult learners with grants, scholarships, and free professional workshops.
The initiatives include a “re-entry program” for recently incarcerated or court-involved/at risk teens and young adults who are seeking to earn a high school equivalency certification or to improve language proficiency; support for English language learners in gaining computer proficiency, a “memoir-style” writing program to build storytelling and editing skills; and a book club to supplying adult learners with e-Books.
The nonprofit said it will also discuss its efforts to improve the Spanish-language versions of existing high school equivalency test programs, to bring them in line with state guidelines of program quality.
First Literacy was first established in 1988 as the Boston Adult Literacy Fund, by a consortium of public figures and business leaders including then-Mayor Ray Flynn, the statement said. Since then, the group has allocated over $6 million to literacy programs throughout the Commonwealth.