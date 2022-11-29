Boston immigration leader to speak at First Literacy event highlighting new initiatives

A top-aide to Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is due to speak Friday at a First Literacy event highlighting several of the nonprofit’s new programs for low-income, immigrant and adult learners.

Monique Tú Nguyen, director of the Mayor’s Office for Immigrant Advancement, is due to speak at “Spotlight on Innovation in Adult Basic Education,” an event scheduled for 9 a.m. at Bunker Hill Community College in Charlestown.

Nguyen will speak on “each person’s need to share their story and the deepest desire to understand and to be understood,” according to a statement from First Literacy