Dear Kate and Will, welcome to Boston. Allow us to suggest an alternative (and much better) itinerary.

Actually, let’s take a step back. Maybe the Prince and Princess of Wales are the ones who could have used manners lessons. They’re coming to the home turf of the New England Patriots, and what’s People magazine reporting? That the couple’s staffers are calling this their “Super Bowl moment.”

This visit could have been Boston’s moment to shine in a (not-yet-announced) Season 17 of “The Crown,” but instead we’re doomed to be portrayed as our actual selves — a mass of dark puffy coats angling aggressively for selfies.

Kate and William are landing Wednesday — and staying for three whole days — and our leaders have not adequately prepared us. Where were the pop-up etiquette lessons on the Seaport’s Lawn on D? The city-sponsored wardrobe refresh? The merch?

Ahem, if you want to talk about faded dynastic glory we can go there, but Kate and Will, be careful. If you have learned anything about us, perhaps you know that we’re a town that enjoys our grudges. So count yourselves lucky that we’re not (yet) planning to leave discount tickets to the Boston Tea Party Ships & Museum in your hotel room. Or to line your travel route wearing Paul Revere masks.

Speaking of your route — we hope you’ve left time to account for traffic. City Hall Plaza at rush hour Wednesday? Chelsea and Somerville both on Thursday? Harvard Square and Dorchester, albeit separately, during the day on Friday — and then the MGM Music Hall at Fenway at night? Good luck with parking!

Actually, we’re not sure how you’re getting around. Maybe you’re planning to take the T. As an FYI, the Red Line can take a long time to come, even during rush hour. Or, if you’re picking up a rental at Logan, here’s a translation of our road signs, per an @OnlyInBoston Twitter thread:

“STOP” means “Slow down to 5 MPH, continue.”

“No right on red” means “Check that no one is paying attention. Proceed to turn.”

“YIELD” means “Don’t make eye contact with the other driver and bull your way through.”

Now that you’ve learned the basics, can we get real? Your Royal Highnesses, you’ll be in Boston, but your itinerary doesn’t show you the real Boston. It lacks the places that we work-a-day Bostonians hold near and dear. There are locations of significant importance, places that are culturally holy to us, that are missing. The omission of the words “package store” and “iced mochaccino” from your schedule is setting off serious alarms.

What’s that? You’d like to hear some suggestions? How very kind of you!

