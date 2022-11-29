Man sentenced to five years in prison for leaving scene of fatal Shelburne crash

A Franklin Superior Court Judge on Tuesday sentenced a man to five years in state prison for striking and killing a woman with his car in Shelburne in 2021, according to District Attorney David E. Sullivan’s office.

Peter E. Toomey, 53, of Northampton pleaded guilty to charges of leaving the scene of personal injury causing death, misleading a police officer, and negligent motor vehicle homicide.

In June of 2021, Toomey struck and killed 45-year-old Rhonda Thompson while she was on a morning walk with a friend around 6:30 a.m. in the breakdown lane of Route 2 , according to a press release from District Attorney David E. Sullivan’s office. Toomey did not slow down after he struck Thompson with his vehicle.