Man sentenced to five years in prison for leaving scene of fatal Shelburne crash

A Franklin Superior Court Judge on Tuesday sentenced a man to five years in state prison for striking and killing a woman with his car in Shelburne in 2021, according to District Attorney David E. Sullivan’s office.
Peter E. Toomey, 53, of Northampton pleaded guilty to charges of leaving the scene of personal injury causing death, misleading a police officer, and negligent motor vehicle homicide.
In June of 2021, Toomey struck and killed 45-year-old Rhonda Thompson while she was on a morning walk with a friend around 6:30 a.m. in the breakdown lane of Route 2 , according to a press release from District Attorney David E. Sullivan’s office. Toomey did not slow down after he struck Thompson with his vehicle.
Advertisement
Thompson was pronounced dead at the scene 15 minutes later.
According to a state police collision analysis team, Toomey had an unobstructed view of Thompson for 800 feet before hitting her and there were no other vehicles on the road at the time.
Toomey allegedly falsely told police he hit a deer Monday evening, causing front-end damage to his truck, and tried to get a friend to corroborate the story, according to a previous statement from the district attorney’s office.
In addition to his prison sentence, Toomey’s license will be revoked for 15 years.
Members of Thompson’s family, including her husband, sister, and the friend walking with her when she was killed were present at the sentencing. In a statement read in court by ADA Webber, Thompson’s daughter said “a bit of me died when she died.”
Maria Elena Little Endara can be reached at mariaelena.littleendara@globe.com.