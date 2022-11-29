Newton schedules ballot vote on proposed tax hike for March

Early voting and vote by mail for the upcoming election is also expected to be available, according to Ellen Ishkanian, a city spokeswoman.

The special election, which will be held March 14, , was scheduled by the Newton City Council during its Nov. 21 meeting.

Newton’s voters will have their say this March on a nearly $15 million tax increase proposed by Mayor Ruthanne Fuller to support the city, its schools, and help fund building and road projects.

Fuller has said the entire tax increase package, if approved by voters, would ultimately increase property taxes by about $470 a year for a single-family home assessed at Newton’s median value of $1.2 million.

Voters in March will be asked to approve a Proposition 2½ override — a permanent tax increase — for $9.175 million, which would go to programs for local seniors, the schools, and improvements for roads, parks, and public buildings.

They also will be asked to authorize a pair of debt exclusions — which raise taxes for as long as it takes to pay off loans — totaling a combined $5.8 million, which would go toward rebuilding the Franklin and Countryside elementary schools.

City officials have been hosting a series of public meetings regarding the proposed tax increase.

The city also offers an “override calculator” to help residents determine the estimated tax increase on their property if the override and debt exclusions are approved next year.

A schedule of upcoming meetings about the override and the tax calculator can be found by clicking “2023 Proposed Override” on the city’s website, newtonma.gov.

