Six pilot whales stranded in Eastham; one had died

When the whales became stranded around 4:45 p.m., they were examined briefly and two were tagged with trackers, she said.

A team of rescuers from the International Fund for Animal Welfare were sent to help the whales after they were seen swimming dangerously close to shore north of Sunken Meadow Beach, according to Stacey Hedman, a spokeswoman for the Yarmouth-based group.

Six pilot whales were stranded in Eastham on Monday, officials said.

Rescuers were continuing to “provide supportive care until the tides are more favorable, which we estimate around 3:20 p.m.,” she said.

As of Tuesday morning, five of the whales were alive. One calf died overnight, she said.

The rescue team has been responding to reports of stranded marine animals along more than 700 miles of coastline in southeastern Massachusetts since 1998, according to the group’s website.

Anyone who finds a live or dead stranded marine mammal on Cape Cod or southeastern Massachusetts can call IFAW’s marine mammal rescue hotline at 508-743-9548. For more information, visit ifaw.org/strandings.

The International Fund for Animal Welfare sent a team of rescuers to help six pilot whales that were stranded in Eastham. IFAW





