Six-week-old puppy in intensive care after he was found outside on East Boston street

A 6-week-old puppy is in intensive care at an animal shelter after he was found suffering from a virus alone on an East Boston street Monday night, according to a statement from MSPCA-Angell.

The puppy, named ‘Tuesday’ by the MSPCA, was found on Saratoga Street, sick with parvovirus, a virus that attacks rapidly developing cells in puppies, the statement said. Boston Animal Control called MSPCA-Angell for assistance, and he was promptly taken to the shelter for treatment.

“Tuesday was very likely not vaccinated against parvo,” Mike Keiley, MSPCA-Angell director of adoption centers and programs, said in a statement. “We are pulling out all the stops to get him well and assuming he recovers, we’ll ensure he’s fully inoculated before placing him into an adoptive home.”