fb-pixel Skip to main content

Six-week-old puppy in intensive care after he was found outside on East Boston street

By Bailey Allen Globe Correspondent,Updated November 29, 2022, 41 minutes ago
A 6-week-old puppy was found "desperately ill" with parvovirus on the streets of East Boston Monday night and remains in intensive veterinary care, according to MSPCA-Angell.courtesy of MSPCA-Angell

A 6-week-old puppy is in intensive care at an animal shelter after he was found suffering from a virus alone on an East Boston street Monday night, according to a statement from MSPCA-Angell.

The puppy, named ‘Tuesday’ by the MSPCA, was found on Saratoga Street, sick with parvovirus, a virus that attacks rapidly developing cells in puppies, the statement said. Boston Animal Control called MSPCA-Angell for assistance, and he was promptly taken to the shelter for treatment.

“Tuesday was very likely not vaccinated against parvo,” Mike Keiley, MSPCA-Angell director of adoption centers and programs, said in a statement. “We are pulling out all the stops to get him well and assuming he recovers, we’ll ensure he’s fully inoculated before placing him into an adoptive home.”

Advertisement

Parvovirus is always fatal without treatment, but can be avoided with vaccination, according to the statement.

‘Tuesday’ is in stable condition, and the shelter will continue to update the public on how he’s doing, MSPCA-Angell said.

The dog, given the name 'Tuesday' by the MSPCA, was likely never vaccinated against parvovirus, according to Mike Keiley, MSPCA-Angell director of adoption centers and programs.courtesy of MSPCA-Angell

Bailey Allen can be reached at bailey.allen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @baileyaallen.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video