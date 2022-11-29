Six-week-old puppy in intensive care after he was found outside on East Boston street

A 6-week-old puppy is in intensive care at an animal shelter after he was found suffering from a virus alone on an East Boston street Monday night, according to a statement from MSPCA-Angell.
The puppy, named ‘Tuesday’ by the MSPCA, was found on Saratoga Street, sick with parvovirus, a virus that attacks rapidly developing cells in puppies, the statement said. Boston Animal Control called MSPCA-Angell for assistance, and he was promptly taken to the shelter for treatment.
“Tuesday was very likely not vaccinated against parvo,” Mike Keiley, MSPCA-Angell director of adoption centers and programs, said in a statement. “We are pulling out all the stops to get him well and assuming he recovers, we’ll ensure he’s fully inoculated before placing him into an adoptive home.”
BREAKING: Six weeks old and found outside last night, this adorable pup—who we’re calling “Tuesday”—is desperately ill with Parvovirus. We’re pulling out all the stops to save him, and we’ll update you throughout the day. Watch this space! 1/ pic.twitter.com/u4iGZuALiC— MSPCA-Angell (@MspcaAngell) November 29, 2022
Parvovirus is always fatal without treatment, but can be avoided with vaccination, according to the statement.
‘Tuesday’ is in stable condition, and the shelter will continue to update the public on how he’s doing, MSPCA-Angell said.
