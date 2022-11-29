Webster man charged with multiple gun offenses after speeding stop on Mass. Pike.

A plea of not guilty was entered on all charges, and Cephas was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing. He is due back in court Friday, records show.

Robert Cephas, 30, was arraigned Tuesday in Natick District Court on charges of carrying a firearm without a license; carrying a loaded firearm without a license; selling, using, or possessing a firearm silencer; possession of ammunition without an FID card; and having a firearm violation with one prior conviction for a violent or drug-related crime, court records show.

A Webster man wanted on multiple felony arrest warrants was charged with several gun offenses after he was pulled over Monday for allegedly speeding on the Massachusetts Turnpike and possessing a pistol with a silencer, officials said.

Advertisement

His attorney declined to comment on the case when reached by phone Tuesday night.

About 10:30 a.m. Monday, a state trooper enforcing the speed limit on the turnpike eastbound in Framingham saw a brown Kia sedan drive by going about 85 miles per hour, according to a Tuesday statement from State Police.

The trooper pursued and caught up to the Kia and turned on his cruiser’s flashing lights, stopping the sedan in Natick, according to the statement.

The trooper approached the Kia and told the driver, later identified as Cephas, why he was pulled over, State Police said. Cephas allegedly said he was not carrying his driver’s license and gave the trooper his information verbally, according to the statement.

The trooper searched for the information he was given but could not find a match, State Police said. Eventually, the trooper found a record that showed a suspended license and multiple arrest warrants for felony charges, according to the statement. The trooper identified the driver as Cephas using his RMV photo, the statement said.

Advertisement

Additional troopers came to the scene and helped remove Cephas from the Kia and place him under arrest, State Police said. Inside the Kia, troopers found a loaded .22 caliber Taurus pistol, though Cephas does not have a gun license, according to the statement.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.