Wellesley

Wellesley offering free holiday parking through Jan. 2

By John Hilliard Globe Staff,Updated November 29, 2022, 14 minutes ago

Wellesley officials are offering free parking during the holiday season to encourage people to shop in local stores and dine in the town’s restaurants.

The free parking program allows commuters to park at the town’s two-hour parking meters free of charge, a statement issued by the town said. The free meters will be marked with bags.

“The Select Board offers this opportunity during the holiday to support our local merchants,” a statement said.

The program, which began Nov. 21, runs through Jan. 2. Vehicles that are parked at the meters for more than two hours will be ticketed, the statement said.

Fees remain in effect at Wellesley’s municipal lots, four-hour parking meters, and 10-hour parking meters during the holiday season, the statement said.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.

