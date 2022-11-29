Wellesley woman convicted of motor vehicle homicide in crash that killed two Needham High students in 2018

“Sentencing will be Friday, Dec. 9, 2022 at 10 a.m. in Norfolk Superior Court,” said Morrissey spokesperson David Traub via email.

Jurors delivered the split verdict in Norfolk Superior Court in the case against Dania Antoine-Guiteau, of Wellesley, according to District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey’s office.

A jury on Monday convicted a 56-year-old woman of motor vehicle homicide but acquitted her of manslaughter in connection with a February 2018 crash in Needham that killed two high school students who were fatally struck while walking across a street, according to prosecutors and legal filings.

A request for comment on the verdict was sent Tuesday to a spokesperson for the state Committee for Public Counsel Services, the Massachusetts defender agency whose attorneys represented Antoine-Guiteau at trial.

Advertisement

The Feb. 10, 2018, crash claimed the lives of Needham High School juniors Talia Newfield, 16, and Adrienne Garrido, 17, who were hit as they crossed Webster Street near their school. Antoine-Guiteau and Robert Berry, of Needham, both struck the girls separately with their vehicles, authorities have said. Berry, 70, is slated to stand trial in February.

Morrissey’s office said after Berry and Antoine-Guiteau were indicted in July 2018 that the teens were “walking on Webster Street when they were struck, not far from their high school.” Authorities had previously described the two vehicles involved in the crash as a Cadillac sedan and Nissan Sentra and said both drivers remained at the scene.

Berry initially struck both victims with his Cadillac as they were crossing Webster Street in a crosswalk, according to prosecutors. He claimed they were not in the crosswalk and were either running or walking fast, but roadway analysis and other evidence showed that account wasn’t true, prosecutors have said.

After Berry hit the two teens, Antoine-Guiteau allegedly swerved around Berry’s car and “drove over Ms. Newfield,” prosecutors has said. Authorities had said Antoine-Guiteau was “not wearing her corrective lenses as [she was] required to do” while driving.

Advertisement

“Talia and Adrienne were heading to dinner shortly after 6:00 pm on a Saturday night, walking in a crosswalk on Webster Street behind Needham High School — the second crosswalk that Mr. Berry and Ms. Antoine-Guiteau sped through on their way to wherever they were going — when our daughters were run down in criminal acts,” the Newfield family said in a statement shortly after the indictments were handed up in 2018.

The Newfields said at the time that by “bringing these charges today, and in their statements to us, the DA and the police have made it clear that Adrienne and Talia were doing everything right, and that the Commonwealth will seek justice for our daughters.”

In addition, the Newfields described Talia as “a wonderful person — righteous, smart, artistic, loving to her family and friends, helpful to those around her, and so very beautiful. Talia passed through our lives for sixteen years with happiness, smiles, colorful style and humor. We love her so much, and we miss her every minute of every day. We are filled with anguish, despair and sadness; our lives are changed forever; we do not know how to carry on without Talia, and we struggle to get through each day.”

In a separate notice published in The Boston Globe shortly after the crash, Garrido’s family recalled her as a “sweet, thoughtful girl, full of life and light; she touched the lives of everyone she met. Compassionate friend, National Honor Society student, and cross-country co-captain.”

Advertisement

Garrido’s family also included a response she had written to a classroom prompt asking students “who am I?” Garrido answered, “I am a hardworking student with an optimistic view on life who is half white, half Latina, a cross country and track runner, a friend, a daughter, and a sister.”

Garrido and Newfield ran for the school’s cross-country team for three seasons. Garrido also participated in indoor and outdoor track. At a meet soon after the tragedy, the indoor track team wore black-and-white ribbons with “TN & AG” written on them to honor the girls, who were also best friends.

Mike Bello of the Globe Staff contributed to this report. Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.