West Newbury school in ‘secure mode’ after suspicious vehicle found in nearby woods; man taken into custody

A West Newbury elementary school was placed in “secure mode” and a man was taken into police custody Tuesday morning after a car was found parked in nearby woods, according to the Pentucket Regional School District.
Just after 10:30 a.m., West Newbury police arrived at Dr. John C. Page School to find that the suspicious car matched the description of a vehicle that “may have been involved in a motor vehicle crash” in Newburyport, Superintendent Dr. Justin Bartholomew and Principal Emily Puteri said in a statement.
Police found a man inside the vehicle and took him into custody.
The school was placed in “secure mode,” with no one allowed to leave or enter the building, school officials said.
“There is no danger to the school community. The school day is proceeding as scheduled, but students will be kept inside for the remainder of the school day,” school officials said.
Crews are trying to remove the vehicle from the woods.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
