West Newbury school in ‘secure mode’ after suspicious vehicle found in nearby woods; man taken into custody

A West Newbury elementary school was placed in “secure mode” and a man was taken into police custody Tuesday morning after a car was found parked in nearby woods, according to the Pentucket Regional School District.

Just after 10:30 a.m., West Newbury police arrived at Dr. John C. Page School to find that the suspicious car matched the description of a vehicle that “may have been involved in a motor vehicle crash” in Newburyport, Superintendent Dr. Justin Bartholomew and Principal Emily Puteri said in a statement.

Police found a man inside the vehicle and took him into custody.