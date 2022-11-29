So why is there a rise in shoplifting?

No mystery here, says retired Boston cop

In a front-page article on Thanksgiving Day (“Shoplifting on the rise, retailers lock it all down,” Page A1, Nov. 24), Dana Gerber asks the question “So how did we get here?” COVID-19 is cited as a possible cause (actually, I was expecting “climate change” as the excuse, but the catch-all bugaboo of COVID-19 is always a good fallback).

As a 38-year retired Boston police officer, I can tell you that there is no mystery here. When there are no consequences for thievery, a certain amount of people will steal. When judges and prosecutors do not hold people accountable and police are dissuaded from making arrests due to the futility of processing those crimes, some people will steal. It’s really that simple.